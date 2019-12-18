2019 Giving Tuesday brought in £10,000 a minute for good causes

Charities Aid Foundation’s donations data for this year’s Giving Tuesday reveals that £10,000 a minute was brought in for good causes in the UK.

CAF, which runs the campaign in the UK, has released figures from Visa that show £14.2 million was donated via its payment platforms in the UK on 3 December, amounting to nearly £10,000 a minute. This is a 48% rise in donations made though Visa compared to an ordinary Tuesday in 2019.

The Big Give charity’s week-long Christmas Challenge, which ran from the 3–10 of December, was one of the UK’s biggest ever match-funding campaigns. On Giving Tuesday itself, it raised more than £5.1 million – up on last year’s total of £4.5 million.

Globally, PayPal donations raised nearly $106 million on the day itself – an increase on last year’s total of $98 million, while in the UK PayPal made £150,000 available for matching customer donations through its PayPal Giving Fund.

RBS donated £250,000 to charities chosen by its employees and customers, and made £100,000 available to match customers’ donations via its MyReward points.

Giving Tuesday also saw more people sign up to payroll giving schemes at work, with the numbers showing that as a result of these new sign-ups, an extra £180,000 will go to charitable causes over the next year.

Overall, over 3,300 UK charities and businesses took part and Giving Tuesday again trended on Twitter.

CAF’s Gráinne Mathews, Giving Tuesday Lead in the UK, said: