‘Modern-day fable’ offers new look at digital service design

Charity workers looking to get to grips with digital service design can learn the principles in a new way, as of today, through a modern-day fable.

‘The Charity Worker and the Digital Service Designer’ is an allegorical tale that tells the story of a young charity worker’s quest to understand digital service design.

Unusually, it uses the structure and rhythm of a traditional ‘quest-based’ fable to entertain and teach readers.

Published by Digital Spark, a partnership within The Catalyst digital transformation programme, hosted by the Centre for Acceleration of Social Technology (CAST), it is a downloadable PDF that is 30 minutes long and designed to be read over lunch or an evening.

Author Joe Roberson described it as:

“A story is about people, not technical stuff. Our heroine is a young charity worker. She’s desperate to learn but can’t find anyone to teach her. So she goes on a journey with the mysterious digital wizard. Revelations abound and she learns the three secrets of digital service design, which she brings back as gifts to share with others.”

Penny Yewers, Senior Advisor: Social Tech at Comic Relief said it was:

“A rich, accessible and very practical guide to user-centred design in the charity sector.”

The Fable can be read and downloaded at www.digitalfable.org.uk.