2021 UK Digital Benchmarks Study: first charities announced

Rally and M+R have announced the first twenty charities that have signed up for the 2021 UK Digital Benchmarks Study, with three weeks left to register.

Confirmed to be taking part so far are Amnesty International UK, Breast Cancer Now, British Red Cross, Brooke, Cancer Research UK, Child Poverty Action Group, Crisis, Dementia UK, Friends of the Earth UK, Greenpeace UK, International Rescue Committee, Leukaemia UK, Maggie’s, Refuge, Samaritans, Scope, Shelter, Women for Women International and World Vision UK.

The study has been running in the US for 14 years, with more than 200 US charities taking part this year. This summer Rally and M+R announced that they were bringing the Digital Benchmarks Study to the UK to enable charities here to work out how their digital programmes compare to others and provide them with insight to help them plan for the future.

The Study includes a wide breadth of digital fundraising and campaigning activity. Participants will receive a personalised report in which they will be able to see how they compare against others in the UK and US in the following areas:

Digital advertising & fundraising transactions

Email marketing performance

Email list size

Mobile fundraising

Social media

Web traffic

Paul de Gregorio of Rally said:

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive feedback we’ve had to this project. Launching something new in 2020 felt nerve-wracking at times. But it’s amazing to see such a broad range of charities – from Greenpeace to Dementia UK, from Cancer Research UK to Shelter, sign up and confirm they are on board. There are still a few weeks left for charities to register, the more organisations that take part, the richer and more insightful the report will be for participants and the sector at large.”

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Marketing Services at Cancer Research UK commented:

“We’re so excited to be working with Rally and M&R on this charity benchmark project. With digital experiences being so important, coming together as a group will enable us to learn from and inspire each other on what can be achieved.”

There are three weeks left to join the inaugural UK Digital Benchmarks Study, and it is suitable for all charities, regardless of the scale of their digital activity, or the type of work they do. Charities can register here, with a closing date of 13 December, and more information is available on the M+R site.