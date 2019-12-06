Salesforce opens London Ohana Floor with free weekend & weeknight use for non-profits

Salesforce has opened a new hospitality space in Salesforce Tower London, which it is offering free to non-profits and community organisations at weekends and on weeknights.

Salesforce’s Ohana Floor is a flexible space available for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which will also be available for non-profits and local education groups on weeknights and weekends at no cost. Organisations can request to use the Ohana Floor now.

Salesforce also has Ohana Floors in San Francisco, Indianapolis, and New York. This is its first international Ohana Floor. Each one is offered free of charge for events by organisations focusing on humanitarian or social causes, education or workforce development, or the environment. To date, events across Salesforce’s Ohana Floors have raised over $9.4 million for charity.

At the opening of the Ohana Floor, Salesforce also announced grants totalling $1.25m to two charities as its latest commitment to supporting education and workforce development. It is giving a $750,000 grant to education charity Ark and a $500,000 grant to Ada, the National College for Digital Skills.

The grants will support Ark in advancing mathematics education through its Mathematics Mastery programme, and Ada in scaling diversity in its digital apprenticeship programme.

Salesforce also shared plans to expand its Pathfinder Training Program into the UK. One of the company’s workforce development initiatives, it is designed to address the skills gap by providing participants from diverse backgrounds the technical and business training they need to obtain jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem. This is the first time the programme has expanded outside of the US.

At the event, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan recognised Salesforce as a member of the Good Work Standard, and said:

“I’m delighted to help Salesforce open their new Ohana Floor and to accredit them to the Mayor’s Good Work Standard. Not only is Salesforce setting an example of how businesses can give back to the community, they are also joining a list of London employers committed to the very highest standards in employment practice.”

Also speaking at the launch, Salesforce CEO, UKI, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia commented:

“Today is a landmark moment for Salesforce in the UK, as we make significant investments to skill and train the workforce for the future, while also opening our first international Ohana Floor – an inspiring space for the whole community. We believe businesses have a responsibility to benefit everyone in society, so we must step up to meet that challenge. Today’s announcements underline our commitment to making sure the digital age works for everyone and helps generate equality for all.”

Main image: Sadiq Khan and Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, UKI CEO, at the opening of Ohana Floor at Salesforce Tower, London