Data Collective launches to offer free support for social sector

The Data Collective has launched to provide free training, consultancy, peer support, and community for those using data in the social sector.

The project is being piloted by a consortium of partners led by DataKind UK and is funded by Catalyst, as part of the Catalyst and The National Lottery Community Fund COVID-19 Digital Response fund. It aims to help charities and other civil society organisations access, share and analyse data more effectively.

The partners are:

Over the next four months, the Data Collective will offer a space for organisations to come together, share good practice, and learn how they can share their, or others’, data. It will provide direct support through workshops and 1–2–1 support to help organisations collect, use, and share data in a way that maximises impact across the sector. During this time it will also be working on the sustainability and long-term future of the project.

It is now asking people to get in touch if they are interested in being part of the Data Collective community, whether this is to showcase their own data initiatives and share best practice, or they are looking for technical support and consultancy, or if they are just curious about what support might be available to help them share or use data.

Main image: Photo by fauxels from Pexels