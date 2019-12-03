Giving Tuesday 2019 – the round up

Around 3,200 charities and businesses are taking part in today’s Giving Tuesday, the annual global day for raising money and awareness for good causes.

Led by Charities Aid Foundation in the UK, partners range from the Jo Cox Foundation and Cancer Research UK to PayPal and Salesforce.

Here’s a selection of #GivingTuesday activity:

Giving Tuesday messages will be beamed on the top of London’s BT Tower throughout today, with Thomson Reuters showcasing the campaign on its Canary Wharf Jumbotron screen.

It’s #GivingTuesday. Give more by supporting the causes you love here. Donate now: https://t.co/TRkXpVwIb6 pic.twitter.com/JmB80Tc6cQ — PayPal UK (@PayPalUK) December 2, 2019

Elsewhere PayPal will be matching funds through its PayPal Giving Fund up to a total of £150,000 on the day. RBS will also be matching its staff’s payroll giving contributions and promoting Giving Tuesday to over 1.5million of its MyReward Customers.

The Big Give Foundation is also running its weeklong Christmas Challenge. It promises to be the UK’s biggest ever match funding campaign, aiming to raise over £14million throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Guild is a ‘tech for good’ tool that can help charities to stay in touch with everyone they need to, while respecting data privacy, and in celebration of Giving Tuesday, any registered charities in the UK and the US can sign up this December and use its ad-free, professional messaging app for free, for life.

Today is #GivingTuesday 🎉 and our partners are doing amazing things to raise money 🙌 To start @ebay_uk are giving back in spectacular fashion with their very own Give Day! 🌟 @ebay_uk have committed to donating 5p for every transaction made today > https://t.co/Lu6JdfcDhd pic.twitter.com/vzuUyic9KU — PrincesTrustPartners (@ptpartnerships) December 3, 2019

And, for 24 hours this Tuesday – eBay Give Day – eBay UK will donate 5p for every transaction on ebay.co.uk, and 10p if a customer buys two or more items, to The Prince’s Trust. At no cost to themselves, shoppers can tick items off their Christmas list and help raise vital funds for The Trust’s Enterprise programme, which gives young entrepreneurs aged 18-30 training, mentoring, resources and funding to support their business ideas.

Also for Give Day this year eBay has collaborated with Trunki to develop a single limited edition Charlie the Dragon suitcase, and will be auctioning one Trunki signed by Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams MBE. Charlie the Dragon is exclusively available on the site with all proceeds (excluding VAT) donated to The Prince’s Trust’s work with young entrepreneurs.

Give Day 2018 saw funds of £105,000 raised for the Trust, which equated to 2,000 hours of expert mentoring by dedicated Business Launch Group members. And with this year’s eBay Give Day coinciding with global Giving Tuesday, it is hoped Brits will continue to give generously. When looking at the average funds per minute donated on Giving Tuesday 2017 (£51.33), compared to Give Day 2018 (£71.63) there was an increase of 39.5%.

Moving on, WP&UP is holding an online event called #DoSummitGood that features speakers from various “for good” WordPress organisations. The event will have nine sessions from 13 speakers. It begins at 13:00 UTC.

The primary event will run via Crowdcast. By registering for the event, attendees will gain access to the Hallway Track to meet with other attendees online. They will also have the ability to ask questions directly to the speakers. Registration is free but will close once it reaches a specific number of signups.

Dan Maby, CEO and a Trustee of WP&UP, said:

“This is the first #DoSummitGood and there has already been a discussion about making this an annual event for Giving Tuesday.”

Kicking off our #GivingTuesday campaign is Jo. Jo's been living with Parkinson's for the last 4 years & wants to share why @ParkinsonsUK is her #ChosenCharity. Each hour today we'll share short films by experts with lived experience about how charities changed their lives. Go Jo! pic.twitter.com/b0T2azkknD — Reason Digital (@ReasonDigital) December 3, 2019

Also today, one-minute charity supporter films will be released every working hour to mark Giving Tuesday and raise awareness of the life-changing work charities do.

Reason Digital, a digital social enterprise, has invited service users from its charity partners – Parkinson’s UK, Baggy Trousers UK, Muscular Dystrophy UK, Together Trust, WellChild and RAF Association, to create #ChosenCharity mini films to engage viewers and explain how these charities make a difference.

Films have also been developed by individuals who have accessed charity support such as Torie Robinson who discusses the care she received from Mind, Epilepsy Research UK and Epilepsy Action; JJ who thanks Mind and Nathan Duncombe whose son, Henry, has Dravet Syndrome, severe myoclonic epilepsy, praises the work of Dravet Syndrome UK.

Each film will promote the life changing work a specific charity does through an individual’s story. Videos will be available on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and viewers are encouraged to share them across all platforms and donate as part of #GivingTuesday.

On the charity front, Dogs Trust will be taking some of their prize pups to the Radley store in Covent Garden, to celebrate the launch of their Giving Tuesday dog walking bag.

Marie Curie will host a thank-a-thon where employees take time out of their day to write thank you letters to supporters. Last year more than 2,000 personalised cards – designed by hospice patients themselves – were sent out on Giving Tuesday to the charity’s benefactors.

This #GivingTuesday we'd like to say a big THANK YOU to all of you 🎉Without you we couldn't fund our life-changing services or the groundbreaking research that so many rely on. If you haven't joined us yet, find out more & become #VersusArthritis today: https://t.co/eh1c16ARkZ pic.twitter.com/otGyvjyJTq — Versus Arthritis (@VersusArthritis) December 3, 2019

Many charities, like Versus Arthritis, are also taking to social media to thank their supporters, encourage new ones, and build awareness.

Solent University is asking people to donate to its bursary scheme. Last academic year over 400 alumni, staff and friends donated enough money to fund 17 Local Student Bursaries and gave more than 300 hours of volunteering. This year, for every one Local Student Bursary available, over four students applied, meaning many students are still without the support of this bursary. The university has lots of ideas for how people can help it raise the funds to help them.

We can't wait for our #GivingTuesday Trustee Event tomorrow at Gunnersbury House. We're bringing local organisations in need of trustees together with individuals who are interested in becoming trustees. Come along ⬇️https://t.co/dOhaNDuHjX@givingtuesdayuk @YoungTrustees — Young Ealing Foundation (@young_ealing) December 2, 2019

The Young Ealing Foundation is hoping to encourage more people to become a trustee today with a free-to-attend trustee fair at the Gunnersbury Park & Museum’s Rothschild Rooms to showcase the range of opportunities available across different local areas.

Businesses are also participating: RB (Reckitt Benckiser) for example is challenging employees all around the world to complete a total of 50,000 volunteering hours by today. On the day, the team in the UK is hosting a range of activities including a Christmas Shoebox packing day at their HQ in Slough, a volunteering session at the local Foodbank, and a visit to a local charity that supports the elderly.

More stories of Giving Tuesday can be found on the Giving Tuesday UK site.