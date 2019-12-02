PayPal offers match funding opportunity for Giving Tuesday

Ahead of tomorrow, here is a match funding opportunity to be aware of from PayPal.

It is match funding donations made by anyone using PayPal on the PayPal UK fundraising page or the PayPal App to the PayPal Giving Fund between 06:00 on Tuesday 3 December 2019 up to £150,000.

The PayPal Giving Fund UK will also grant an additional 10% of the donation to the chosen charity.

This means 100% of the donation, plus the 10% match, will go to the charity, in line with with the PayPal Giving Fund Donation Delivery Policy.

Terms and conditions are via this link.