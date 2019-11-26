Pilot programme launches to foster diversity in arts & cultural organisation boards

Clore Leadership, Cause4 and the Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy Programme are partnering in a pilot programme that aims to improve the diversity of arts and cultural organisations’ boards, and to support trustees in their new roles.

The programme, which aims to create the ‘Trustee Board Bank of the Future’, has been made possible through funding from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and Arts Council England.

It will see Cause4 run two training courses in early 2020 covering the key trustee responsibilities, financial obligations and fundraising expectations. They will aim to equip participants with everything they need to know to become an effective charity trustee, and will take place in Birmingham and Leeds, with Cause4 working with local partners to find participants from diverse communities, as well as those with existing fundraising and digital skills.

Alongside this training, Clore Leadership will recruit cultural and creative organisations to deliver two Good Governance events to help charities induct new trustees, are supportive, compliant and build a culture of effective governance. Clore Leadership will issue a call for organisations to be part of this programme in late 2019.

Michelle Wright, Chief Executive and Founder of Cause4 said:

“Charities need trustees that reflect the diverse communities they represent. In this new initiative with Clore Leadership we are looking to embed change, firstly by only appointing trustees that have been trained in their responsibilities and secondly using Clore’s expertise in supporting charities in good practice in induction and onboarding, meaning that new Trustees are supported into their roles and have a good experience.”

Hilary Carty, Director of Clore Leadership added: