CharitableBookings.com to give £1 million in shares to charity

CharitableBookings.com has announced it will be giving £1million in shares to its partner charities.

Charities can get shares by being one of the first to sign up 3000 new customers to the CharitableBookings.com platform.

CharitableBookings.com works like Bookings.com but with a philanthropic difference. Customers can use the platform to book one of over 600,000 hotels across 80,000 destinations worldwide, with up to 85% of their room rates cheaper than other sites. Of the commission paid by hotels and resorts for room bookings, CharitableBookings.com gives 30% to their customers to donate to the charities of their choice.

David Johnstone, CharitableBookings.com CEO, said:

“Charities can raise unrestricted funds via CharitableBookings.com and, in return, they promote our platform to their millions of supporters. Our £1m shares giveaway is designed to give us, and our partner charities, an extra boost while ensuring we share our success with them.”

Besides providing a point of differentiation, the company is also keen to support charities in raising unrestricted funds to develop their work and grow their presence.

The platform is also being supported by some high-profile individuals and celebrities, including Jarvis Cocker and Zoe Wanamaker.