Making a Difference Cards adds video and audio messages for Christmas

Making A Difference Cards have introduced video and audio messages for both printed and ecards to help boost charity Christmas card sales this season.

The new functions are designed to make personalised cards even more personal.

With printed cards the video or audio message can be accessed by a QR code or personalised URL printed on the card.

The card platform, launched in 2017, aims to bring a different model for generating income for charities. Making A Difference Cards makes no charge for its services, and puts the donation amount of a card in the hands of the purchaser. Nor does it take any commission from the donation.

In addition it facilitates donating in lieu of gift giving: people can choose to buy a greeting card and make a donation as a gift all in one purchase.

It offers over 900 card designs for all occasions: corporate cards, family packs, small, large, gloss, matt, printed cards or 3D ecards.

Embedding a card shop in a charity’s site

In addition the company now lets charities embed the card shop within their own charity website with a single line of code. In this way, with its minimal branding, it helps reduce the chance of losing visitors who might be put off by being taken off a charity site to a card seller’s site.

Katherine Jary of the Friends of Bedgebury Pinetum said: “The concept of online charity cards is simple and brilliant, a great additional fund-raising string to our bow. It is even simpler and more accessible now that it can be embedded into our own website.”

The site includes a Gift Aid option, and the company commits to transferring donations to charities at the point of purchase.

WATCH: Making a Difference Card’s new Christmas card features