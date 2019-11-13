Facebook launches Facebook Pay in US

Facebook is introducing Facebook Pay this week in the US, to give people a payment system that works across its apps.

The move follows the rollout of its fundraising tools, which, it says, have seen it process more than $2 billion in donations since launching the first in 2015.

Facebook Pay begins rolling out on Facebook and Messenger for fundraisers, in-game purchases, event tickets, person-to-person payments on Messenger and purchases from select Pages and businesses on Facebook Marketplace. Over time, Facebook plans to launch Facebook Pay to more people and places, including for use across Instagram and WhatsApp.

It will let users:

Add their preferred payment method once, then use Facebook Pay where available to make payments and purchases on the apps, instead of having to re-enter their payment information each time

Set up Facebook Pay app-by-app, or set it up for use across apps

View payment history, manage payment methods and update their settings in one place

Get real-time customer support via live chat in the US – and elsewhere in the future

To get started, on Facebook or Messenger users must go to “Settings” > “Facebook Pay” on the Facebook app or website, and add a payment method. Then, the next time they make a payment, they can use Facebook Pay. Once it is available on WhatsApp and Instagram, they will be able to set it up directly within each app.

Facebook Pay supports most major credit and debit cards as well as PayPal, processing payments in partnership with companies like PayPal, and Stripe.