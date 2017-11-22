Facebook to contribute £200k to charities in #GivingTuesday matching campaign

Facebook is taking part in this month’s #GivingTuesday in the UK with a £200K matched funding campaign.

All donations made through Facebook’s charitable giving tools on 28 November, starting at 12am local time in the UK, will be matched up to £10K per charity and £400 per individual fundraiser or donate button for a charity until its £200K in matching funds runs out. Donations must be made through a fundraiser for a nonprofit, a donate button on a post, a donate button on a page or a donate button on a live video.

Exciting news – on Tuesday 28th Nov, all donations made to our charity on Facebook are eligible to be matched by Facebook 🙌 #GivingTuesday #supportLAA pic.twitter.com/S0VgdTHB3p — London'sAirAmbulance (@LDNairamb) November 21, 2017

After #GivingTuesday, charities that have run their own fundraiser will see a banner on it, saying how much they have been matched by and the amount raised. There are currently no fees for fundraising for charities in the UK.

To qualify to use the Facebook fundraiser function, charities based in the European countries where Facebook donation and fundraising tools are available must sign up, and must provide (if applicable) a VAT number and charity registration number, a charity registration document issued or approved by a government entity and a bank account registered with a licensed financial services institution.

