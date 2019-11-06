A pre-Christmas selection box of early festive fundraising activity

With only 49 days until the big day and Dogs Trust launching its annual campaign today, here is a pre-Christmas sampler of other early charity and fundraising-related activity to whet the appetite.

Pret launches its Christmas sandwiches

Pret launched its eagerly awaited Christmas menu yesterday (5 November), which sees 50p from its festive lunches going to help the homeless. As well as its Christmas lunch sandwich with turkey and trimmings, there is the Very Merry Christmas Lunch, which offers grilled carrots, crispy onions and baby leaf spinach with Pret’s vegan stuffing and port & orange cranberry sauce, finished with caramelised pecans. Other choices include a vegetarian sandwich, baguettes, Christmas Turkey & Ham Soup, Fish Pie Macaroni Cheese and a host of sweet treats and drinks.

The 9th annual #WrapUpLondon coat collection will take place over 11/12/13 November at 6 Tube stations and other locations.https://t.co/HXp4NkEqD3 has all the important details 🤗 Thanks to @WMW_UK for this film showing how your coats can help a person at risk this winter👇 pic.twitter.com/qxwB6CD7Jc — Wrap Up London (@WrapUpLondon) November 1, 2019

Wrap Up London’s coat collection

The 9th annual Wrap Up London coat collection will take place over 11-13 November at 6 Tube stations and other locations. For the 9th year running, it is collecting old, unwanted coats and giving them to charities that support the homeless, refugees, children living in poverty, people fleeing domestic violence, and more. There are also a number of other Wrap Ups on different dates, including Bath, Brighton & Hove, and Lancashire.

Seven Dials lights up for Shelter

Seven Dials has partnered with Shelter to give Londoners the chance to switch on its interactive Christmas light installation by making a donation to the charity. Launching on Thursday 14 November, it features over 650 giant stars across the interconnecting streets of Seven Dials with, for the first time ever, a charity tap donation point to bring the ‘Starry Night’ design to life and drive donations for Shelter by the thousands of shoppers visiting Seven Dials over the festive period.

A charity ‘tap’ point will be located on Earlham Street, where visitors can tap their bankcards to donate £3 directly to Shelter. Upon receiving the donation through the card tap point, stars at each entrance to Seven Dials will twinkle to create a special immersive sequence of lights.

Barnardo’s launches Kidsmas festive fundraising campaign

Barnardo’s has unveiled its Kidsmas campaign to raise money for vulnerable children across the UK this festive season. The charity is inviting people to host Kidsmas Parties at home, school, work and with their local community groups. Anyone can sign up for a free Kidsmas Party pack, which includes party games and fun fundraising ideas.

The campaign’s mascot is the Kidsmas Snowman, with supporters encouraged to set up a ‘Build your own Kidsmas Snowman’ online fundraising page. Through the platform, fundraisers can ask people to donate by throwing a ‘donation snowball’. The more donation snowballs are thrown, the bigger the snowman gets. This is the first year Barnardo’s has run its Kidsmas campaign. The charity aims to scale up the activity each year with a view to Kidsmas becoming a long-running campaign.

Small Boy Productions writes charity single for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Small Boy Productions has been commissioned to write a Christmas charity single for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. The hospital saved the life of the donor’s daughter when she had cardiac issues at five weeks old and it is also a cause close to Small Boy’s heart as co-owner Mel suffered numerous heart attacks after the birth of her son. The teaser video has been released and the track will be available for pre download on 5 December and officially released on the 13 December.

We're thrilled to be partnering with @adventofchange as part of their non-profit Christmas 2019 range! You can help us support young people with cancer across the UK by purchasing a Premium Advent Calendar from https://t.co/8mWlbpgXqX or from @jlandpartners 💙 pic.twitter.com/g7kF1JkrwQ — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) October 8, 2019

Teenage Cancer Trust partners with Advent of Change

Teenage Cancer Trust is partnering with Advent of Change as part of its non-profit Christmas range for this year, which includes five products benefitting 72 charities in total and including calendars, a badge, and a tote bag. Advent of Change launched its first product, a charity advent calendar, last year, which raised £100,000 for 24 charities.

CAFOD challenges people to hold a Christmas fundraiser

CAFOD is getting people into the festive spirit by challenging them to guess the Christmas song in a festive video that also asks people to hold a World Gift Fundraiser this festive season, by holding anything from a cake sale to a Christmas song fancy dress event, and to buy from its range of World Gifts, and see how much they can raise for the charity.

One Knit Wonder launches a scarf edition for The Wallich

One Knit Wonder has launched a scarf edition for this Christmas. On sale now at John Lewis & Partners Cardiff, shoppers can pick up a starter kit to knit a hat or scarf. All profits will go to Welsh homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich, to help them provide emergency accommodation. The hat and scarf kits sell for £13.50 and £15.50 respectively and One Knit Wonder knitters can also enter a free draw for a chance to win a selection of John Lewis cashmere worth around £200.