Work for Good to double donations in #SmallBusinessStar Christmas campaign

Fundraising platform Work for Good has launched the #SmallBusinessStar match funding campaign to enable small businesses to raise funds for UK charities through their Christmas sales.

Charities taking part already include WWF-UK, YoungMinds and Tommy’s as well as smaller organisations such as The Mintridge Foundation and Herefordshire Mind.

 

Up to £500 donation per business

Work for Good will double donations raised from the sales of products and services by participating small business up to £500 per business. The matched giving will run from 1 December 2020 until 31 December, or until the match funds run out.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, Work for Good reports over 300 small businesses pledging and donating over £450,000 to charity via its giving platform from April to September 2020.

Veronica Bamford-Deane, Managing Director of Work for Good said: “Small businesses, like charities, have been struck hard by Covid-19 and will be looking ahead to Christmas as an opportunity to engage their customers and clients and regain some of their lost sales whilst being able to make a positive difference.

“Donating to a charity through their business sales is a sustainable and simple way for businesses to make a tangible impact and the #SmallBusinessStar campaign is a way to say thank you to the small business community for their support.”

Charities are also being encouraged to use the campaign as an opportunity to build long-term relationships with their small business supporters and see them as advocates as well as donors. Charities can download a campaign support toolkit to help them do this.

 

 

Commercial Participation Agreement

Part of Work for Good’s service to small businesses is to make donating to charity as a business a simpler process. For example, it handles the (digital) creation of the Commercial Participation Agreement that is necessary when a business pledges to donate to charity through the sales of their products or services and publicise their giving.

 

