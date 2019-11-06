Dogs Trust launches 2019 ‘A dog is for life’ Christmas campaign

Dogs Trust unveils its long-standing ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas.®’ 2019 campaign today.

‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas®’ was created by former Dogs Trust CEO and Trustee, Clarissa Baldwin CBE in 1978. In this year’s campaign, the charity’s slogan is brought to life through a puppet dog made of cork, who arrives on Christmas Day only to be unceremoniously dumped outside with the rubbish the next day where he turns into a real dog and is rescued by Dogs Trust.

The video:

The 60 second version features vocals by Academy Award winning songwriter Sam Smith, in a cover of the Christmas classic ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and launches on ITV1 on 9 November. 40, 20 and 10-second versions will follow in cinemas, on social media and in digital adverts in shopping centres and on high streets.

The advert is supported by a through the line campaign which reminds people of the ease with which dogs can get caught up in rush buying and how the charity’s message can be shared in the lead up to Christmas.

Nick Daniel, Dogs Trust Marketing Director said:

“We wanted to create an emotional connection with our saying ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas®’ and communicate the idea that it’s not just a slogan, but a serious message. “Sharing your life with a dog is an amazing thing but today’s online reality is that puppies can now be bought in moments. And whilst most people fully understand the commitment, in the lead up to Christmas some can get wrapped up in the fever of present buying. We hope to encourage more people to plan for the commitment that comes with owning a dog and land the message that we’re also here to help.”

On average, Dogs Trust receives a call every six minutes from people wanting to give up a dog. Last year, online searches to get a puppy increased by 44% a week before Christmas compared to the yearly average and searches to give up a dog peaked in January. Dogs Trust has chosen to launch its campaign in November when online shopping reaches fever pitch in a bid to encourage more people to consider the longer-term commitment that dogs deserve.

Anna Arnell, Creative Partner at And Rising, who created the advert said: