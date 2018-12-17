Christmas fundraising & corporate support round-up

In the run up to Christmas, there has been a lot of activity going on with companies raising funds for charities or offering them the chance to win donations, as well as other initiatives both from charities and businesses. Here are some of them.

Congratulations to Almost Home Animal Rescue! The winner of our Christmas Charity Gift vote 🐶🐱🐶 We're also delighted to support 2nd and 3rd place, @nichildrenshosp and @AirAmbulanceNI 🎁 And in the spirit of Christmas, we'll be giving @Foylerescue and @AlzSocNI a gift too 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wNqXgFQmtR — Danske Bank (@DanskeBank_UK) December 4, 2018

Almost Home Rescue wins Danske Bank Christmas competition

Almost Home Rescue has won first prize in Danske Bank’s Christmas competition. It asked people to vote on five local Northern Ireland charities, with the winner to receive £5,000, and the second and third receiving £3,000 and £2,000 in time for Christmas. NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI came 2nd and 3rd, and will receive £3,000 and £2,000 respectively, while in the spirit of Christmas, Danske Bank will also be donating £1,000 to Foyle Search and Rescue and Alzheimer’s Society.

This #UKCharityWeek why not invest in a gift that changes lives with #GiftsinMotion? With prices starting from £3 there’s something for everyone, shop the range here: https://t.co/CP0QTpnxAt #CharityTuesday pic.twitter.com/mCktChgIVW — Motivation (@WeAreMotivation) December 4, 2018

Motivation launches first virtual gift catalogue

International development charity Motivation launched its first ever gift catalogue for this Christmas, Gifts in Motion, to help it reach more donors and provide new options for existing donors doing their Christmas shopping. The catalogue celebrates the full range of Motivation’s work, from wheelchair design and fittings to the provision of support for families of disabled children. Donors can choose an item or service that Motivation provides and donate the value of that to the charity.

Still looking for a Christmas gift? We've relaunched our charity Christmas book "My Own Christmas Meaning" available at https://t.co/ZI06TWsGW7 all proceeds go to help fund the amazing work of @EmmausUK @KidsOut @FriendsElderly @foodcycle get your copy for £10 pic.twitter.com/FTf7EAEoAJ — Create Positivity (@cre8positivity) December 4, 2018

Create Positivity relaunches Christmas book

Create Positivity has relaunched its charity Christmas book My Own Christmas Meaning, with all proceeds going to Emmaus UK, FoodCycle, Kids Out and Friends of the Elderly.

We’ve teamed up with @savechildrenuk for Christmas Jumper Day 2018! Every time you purchase a selected Christmas Jumper from Zavvi, we’ll donate 20% of the purchase price to Save the Children. Find out more and shop here: https://t.co/Sqcs1NOe20 pic.twitter.com/ZPmCMZzq7H — zavvi (@zavvi) December 12, 2018

Zavvi supports Save the Children with Christmas jumper sales

With Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day 2018 on 14 December, Zavvi teamed up with the charity to raise funds. Until 31 December, every time a purchase is made of a selected Christmas jumper from Zavvi, it will donate 20% of the purchase price to Save the Children. Prices start from £19.99.

All ready to go, and looking forward to another bumper day of sales of the #OneKnitWonder at @jlpartnership #Cardiff Helping and promoting @TheWallich to get people off the street. Come on down!! Help to stop #homelessness R/T’s appreciated pic.twitter.com/F5LW9bLhZw — Terry Sinnett (@TerrySinnett) December 13, 2018

John Lewis & Partners Cardiff & The Wallich

John Lewis & Partners Cardiff has once again been selling the One Knit Wonder knitting kit this Christmas with profits going to Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich. The One Knit Wonder was designed by The Wallich and contains chunky wool, knitting needles, a knitting pattern for a woolly hat and ‘one warm, fuzzy feeling’, and sells for £13.50. Once their hat is complete, knitters have the choice of wearing their creation, gifting it or going out and giving it to a person in need.

Can you spot Max the Bear getting involved with #WrapUpMCR? Nearly 1000 coats collected so far at Safestore Stockport Bryant. We'll be collecting coats until the 23rd of November. #wrapupbrum #wrapupglasgow #wrapuplondon Store details can be found here https://t.co/SOctugg6VU pic.twitter.com/rHJrJDqGmP — Safestore (@SafestoreLtd) November 16, 2018

Safestore & Hands on London Wrap Up London appeal

November saw Safestore once again urge people from across London to donate any unwanted coats to the Hands on London’s ‘Wrap Up London’ campaign, by dropping them off at their storage units across London in Kings Cross, Clapham, Chiswick and Notting Hill. Donations could be made at London Safestore Centres & Tube Stations. This winter was the 7th year of the company’s support for this campaign.

The Oblique Club Christmas concert

Family-run members’ club The Oblique Life is raising funds for North London Action For the Homeless this Christmas and has already raised more than £2,500 through a Christmas concert and art auction. London brothers and founders of The Oblique Life, Romi, Shonil, and Keyu Sumaria, hosted the Christmas concert on Sunday 9 December at Burlock in Mayfair. As part of the event, artist Vishal Joshi donated two pieces of his work to The Oblique Life in order to be auctioned to help raise funds for NLAH. The art auction is live until 24 December.

Ecclesiastical 12 Days giveaway

Ecclesiastical is giving £1,000 to 10 different charities every day for 12 days, until 21 December: a total of £120,000 shared between 120 charities. Charities can be nominated online and the more nominations they receive, the higher their chance of winning.

AND THE WINNER IS…watch our video here to find out who won our £100,000 charity giveaway: https://t.co/RqynUvZ7OI Keep watching until the very end (there’s a nice surprise…). Thanks to everyone for voting, and a Merry Christmas from all of us at Animal Friends!#winner pic.twitter.com/o2nknSSrOP — Animal Friends (@AFPetInsurance) December 12, 2018

StreetVet wins Animal Friends’ Christmas competition

Animal Friends Pet Insurance asked people to vote for a charity to win its Christmas £100k Charity Giveaway. StreetVet was chosen as the winner, with Animal Friends also giving £25,000 each to Celia Hammond Animal Trust and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

We’re so excited and grateful to be included in Gladstone Brookes’ 12 Charities of Christmas – now we need your help to win! Simply click the link below and vote for us and you could help us win a fantastic £2,500 festive donation 🎅💚 https://t.co/K4ZUQWqY59 pic.twitter.com/662cgcp7CS — RMCH Charity (@RMCHcharity) December 15, 2018

Gladstone Brookes’s 12 Charities of Christmas

Gladstone Brookes is asking the public to vote for the local charity they would like to win a £2,500 donation. There are 12 to vote for in its 12 Charities of Christmas competition, including Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Warrington Wolves Foundation and Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

It’s #AdventOfChange day 14, and today reveals a donation to…@BWAUK.@BWAUK exist to help people gain better access to #education, #healthcare & #nutrition, through 18 community projects in 11 #African countries, focusing on long-term initiatives rather than temporary relief. — Advent of Change (@adventofchange) December 14, 2018

Advent of Change alternative Advent calendar

Advent of Change launched this year – an advent calendar with a difference. Instead of a chocolate behind each door, it is a charity, with £1 from each Advent of Change sold going to a different charity every day in the lead up to Christmas. Charities include Big Change, James’ Place, and Bread & Water for Africa UK.