Christmas fundraising & corporate support round-up

In the run up to , there has been a lot of activity going on with companies raising funds for charities or offering them the chance to win donations, as well as other initiatives both from charities and businesses. Here are some of them.

 

Almost Home Rescue wins Danske Bank Christmas competition

Almost Home Rescue has won first prize in Danske Bank’s Christmas competition. It asked people to vote on five local Northern Ireland charities, with the winner to receive £5,000, and the second and third receiving £3,000 and £2,000 in time for Christmas. NI Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI came 2nd and 3rd, and will receive £3,000 and £2,000 respectively, while in the spirit of Christmas, Danske Bank will also be donating £1,000 to Foyle Search and Rescue and Alzheimer’s Society.

 

Motivation launches first virtual gift catalogue

International development charity Motivation launched its first ever gift catalogue for this Christmas, Gifts in Motion, to help it reach more donors and provide new options for existing donors doing their Christmas shopping. The catalogue celebrates the full range of Motivation’s work, from wheelchair design and fittings to the provision of support for families of disabled children. Donors can choose an item or service that Motivation provides and donate the value of that to the charity.

 

Create Positivity relaunches Christmas book

Create Positivity has relaunched its charity Christmas book My Own Christmas Meaning, with all proceeds going to Emmaus UK, FoodCycle, Kids Out and Friends of the Elderly.

 

Zavvi supports Save the Children with Christmas jumper sales

With Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day 2018 on 14 December, Zavvi teamed up with the charity to raise funds. Until 31 December, every time a purchase is made of a selected Christmas jumper from Zavvi, it will donate 20% of the purchase price to Save the Children. Prices start from £19.99.

 

John Lewis & Partners Cardiff & The Wallich

John Lewis & Partners Cardiff has once again been selling the One Knit Wonder knitting kit this Christmas with profits going to Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich. The One Knit Wonder was designed by The Wallich and contains chunky wool, knitting needles, a knitting pattern for a woolly hat and ‘one warm, fuzzy feeling’, and sells for £13.50. Once their hat is complete, knitters have the choice of wearing their creation, gifting it or going out and giving it to a person in need.

 

Safestore & Hands on London Wrap Up London appeal

November saw Safestore once again urge people from across London to donate any unwanted coats to the Hands on London’s ‘Wrap Up London’ campaign, by dropping them off at their storage units across London in Kings Cross, Clapham, Chiswick and Notting Hill. Donations could be made at London Safestore Centres & Tube Stations. This winter was the 7th year of the company’s support for this campaign.

 

Oblique Club

The Oblique Club Christmas concert

Family-run members’ club The Oblique Life is raising funds for North London Action For the Homeless this Christmas and has already raised more than £2,500 through a Christmas concert and art auction. London brothers and founders of The Oblique Life, Romi, Shonil, and Keyu Sumaria, hosted the Christmas concert on Sunday 9 December at Burlock in Mayfair. As part of the event, artist Vishal Joshi donated two pieces of his work to The Oblique Life in order to be auctioned to help raise funds for NLAH. The art auction is live until 24 December.

 

Ecclesiastical 12 Days giveaway

Ecclesiastical is giving £1,000 to 10 different charities every day for 12 days, until 21 December: a total of £120,000 shared between 120 charities. Charities can be nominated online and the more nominations they receive, the higher their chance of winning.

 

StreetVet wins Animal Friends’ Christmas competition

Animal Friends Pet Insurance asked people to vote for a charity to win its Christmas £100k Charity Giveaway. StreetVet was chosen as the winner, with Animal Friends also giving £25,000 each to Celia Hammond Animal Trust and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

 

Gladstone Brookes’s 12 Charities of Christmas

Gladstone Brookes is asking the public to vote for the local charity they would like to win a £2,500 donation. There are 12 to vote for in its 12 Charities of Christmas competition, including Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Warrington Wolves Foundation and Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

 

Advent of Change alternative Advent calendar

Advent of Change launched this year – an advent calendar with a difference. Instead of a chocolate behind each door, it is a charity, with £1 from each Advent of Change sold going to a different charity every day in the lead up to Christmas. Charities include Big Change, James’ Place, and Bread & Water for Africa UK.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

