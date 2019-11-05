More than 3,000 groups already signed up for Giving Tuesday 2019

More than 3,000 groups across the UK have signed up to participate in this year’s Giving Tuesday so far, from charities such as the RSPB and the Scouts Association to retailers Clarks and ASOS, large businesses including BT and Samsung and institutions such as the National Gallery and the University of Manchester.

Giving Tuesday is now less than a month away, this year taking place on 3 December.

Last year, more than £7.8 million was raised in online donations in the UK on the day, with 1.5 million in a YouGov poll saying they were more likely to do some for charity as a result of the event.

Launched in the US in 2012 to follow post-Thanksgiving shopping sprees, there are now Giving Tuesday events in more than 100 countries, with the movement brought to the UK by the Charities Aid Foundation in 2014.

Gráinne Mathews, who leads Giving Tuesday in the UK for CAF, said:

“Giving Tuesday is a chance for all of us, no matter where we live or what we do, to help a cause close to our hearts.” “This year we are encouraging people to make a #GivingTuesdayPledge, which means you might be doing something on the day for a charity that you love or you can pledge to commit to doing something in the days and months ahead. Either way, you are still part of this incredible generosity movement. “A #GivingTuesdayPledge could mean giving a small monthly donation to a charity or setting aside time each month for volunteering. It will all add up to make a world of difference.”

More information on how to take part, as well as free resources for participants are available on the Giving Tuesday site.

