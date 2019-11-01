Winners of JustGiving Awards 2019 in full

Peter Williams, who cycled 211 miles from Bristol Children’s Hospital to Land’s End on a pink child’s bike, won this year’s JustGiving Creative Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Williams was one of 24 finalists for this year’s JustGiving Awards, which received the record number of 50,000 public nominations, with the Awards ceremony taking place on 22 October. He took on the challenge in memory of his daughter Ellie who had loved cycling before losing her battle against cancer, raising over £52,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Thank you @CandiceBrown for doing the honours, and announcing JustGiving's Creative Fundraiser of the Year… Peter Williams! 🚴‍♂️ Get your tissues at the ready, as he accepts his trophy following his amazing fundraising for @BrainTumourOrg. pic.twitter.com/4juCqde0GJ — JustGiving (@JustGiving) October 24, 2019

This was the 10th year of the awards, which celebrate outstanding individuals, charities and teams who have raised money with JustGiving over the past year.

Other winners include Shane Yerrell, who received the Special Recognition Award for his response to falling victim to a knife attack, and Alex Macpherson who won Young Fundraiser of the Year.

Having decided to support others going through their own traumatic or difficult situations, Yerrell’s fundraising has seen him run over 22 JustGiving pages, organise crowdfunding campaigns and take on fundraising challenges, to date raising over £40,000, with each page supporting a different person, family or charity.

Alex Macpherson was recognised for defying what his doctors thought would be medically possible by walking a full 50 metres at the Rainbow Ramble Challenge. Alex and his family became involved with Rainbow House’s conductive education when he was just two years old as he has grade five quadriplegic mixed cerebral palsy. Despite struggling with eating, standing and having had numerous emergency surgeries, Alex put all of his hard work into practice by exceeding his walking target of 15 meters by an extra 35 meters, raising over £3,500 for Rainbow House.

🏆 ALEX MACPHERSON! is our #JGAwards Young Fundraiser of 2019. Determined as they come, 🦸‍♂️ @alexmac06 stunned everyone and walked 50m for @rainbow_house – thought medically impossible with cerebral palsy. pic.twitter.com/2RV9tjITyU — JustGiving (@JustGiving) October 22, 2019

The winners in full: