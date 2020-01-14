Princess Alice Hospice wins JustGiving Christmas Campaign award

Princess Alice Hospice in Esher has won the JustGiving Christmas Campaign Award for a fundraising campaign for its 2018 Santa Fun Run, an annual event held in three local parks.

The campaign, which exceeded its fundraising target by nearly a fifth, was singled out as an example of how to achieve great results by the platform, and has won a custom-built webpage worth £4,000 and a £500 donation. It has also become the subject of a case study on the JustGiving website.

The success of the event was due in part to the move towards more digital interaction with participants. This saw the hospice set up a new Campaign Page on JustGiving, to which it directed its existing fundraisers so they could create Fundraising Pages linked to the campaign. Having the pages connected to the campaign made it easier for staff to track overall funds raised in their JustGiving Reports, and also meant fundraisers and supporters could visit the Campaign Page any time to see how much others were raising to encourage some friendly competition.

Princess Alice Hospice also created a dedicated microsite to register people to the Santa Runs, and providing on-the-day information, and fundraising tips and advice as well as a JustGiving Button, prompting new runners to set up a Fundraising Page for the run when they signed up. This achieved 130 new JustGiving Fundraising Page with the hospice also showcasing the top 10 fundraisers through the JustGiving Fundraising Leaderboard widget.

Another key aspect of the campaign was to grow awareness and engagement within local communities by using social media and generating stories and features to increase press coverage.

The hospice’s fundraising target was exceeded by 18%, raising £76,600: £10,000 more than the original target.

Angela Grimes, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Princess Alice Hospice, said: