Wood for Trees launches reporting suite for charities

Wood for Trees has launched InsightHub for Charities: a reporting suite for non-profit organisations.

Wood for Trees has been delivering a range of fundraising reports to clients for over ten years to help them with monitoring and understanding their fundraising programmes, and to support their strategy and decision making.

To date these standard reports have been built from a variety of databases including Care, Raiser’s Edge, ThankQ, and Salesforce, and delivered securely via Excel or other desktop tools.

Wood for Trees has now launched its automated software as a service reporting portal, delivering at first a standard set of its most requested reports and insights directly to fundraising or supporter engagement teams through a web browser. It will also provide the option to create additional bespoke reports that can be delivered via the same portal if there is a requirement for non-standard reports.

J Cromack, Chief Innovation Officer said:

“We feel that InsightHub for Charities will make a massive difference to the way non-profit organisations share and consume insight by democratising data and making it available to all in a standard and structured way. InsightHub for Charities will help organisations with fundraising decision-making and strategies by presenting reports to enable understanding of key trends and insights about their supporter base – all wrapped in an easy to use and powerful reporting suite. “Adopting a standard Wood for Trees data model which has been built on our many years’ experience of the sector will enable us to also provide a powerful benchmarking service to our clients.”

A webinar from the launch is available on the Wood for Trees site.