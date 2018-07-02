New database unites public information on charities in England & Wales

A free, open source charity data portal, CharityBase, has launched, providing public information on the activities, locations and finances of the 168,000 charities registered in England and Wales.

A database, API and web platform, CharityBase is an aggregation of Charity Commission data services and other sources including names, locations, causes, trustees, and size for all charities in England and Wales. Users can search and filter the database and browse the results online or download them for analysis.

Key points:

CharityBase provides information on the activities, locations, finances, trustees & beneficiaries of 168,000 charities registered in England & Wales.

It is an aggregation of the Charity Commission’s four online services, supplemented with geographical and grants data from other sources.

Researchers can use the web platform to search, filter and download the database.

For web developers there is also an API that makes it easy to pull information from CharityBase into their own websites.

Donors , grantmakers and philanthropists can also use the web platform to look up charities and carry out due diligence.

The project is entirely open source: https://github.com/charity-base

The next steps are to add more countries and build in functionality for charities to update their records online.

Creator Dan Kwiatkowski, who is a freelance data scientist and fellow of Newspeak House, said: