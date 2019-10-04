Charity rebrand & merger news

It has been a busy start to October with The Silver Line becoming a subsidiary of Age UK, Contact the Elderly rebranding to Re-engage, and Breast Cancer Now revealing its new identity.

We are proud to announce our new name and logo: Re-engage. Re-engage embraces a new period in our future, of growth and expansion, while focusing on the issues that matter most to us: re-engaging older generations facing loneliness and social isolation. pic.twitter.com/joIu3fdZ88 — Re-engage (@reengageuk) October 1, 2019

Contact the Elderly becomes Re-engage

Contact the Elderly has changed its name to Re-engage.

With the charity committed to finding elderly isolated people and helping them re-engage, it sought a new name and a new look to better reflect this and help find new ways to drive the charity’s vision forward.

As well as the name change to Re-engage, the charity also has a new strapline of “bringing generations together.

Many older people find their social circles diminished in later life through bereavement, lack of family or chronic illness.

We provide access to groups geared towards building new friendships and confidence in later life. #reengagecommunities #endloneliness pic.twitter.com/7Wt21tMuFr — Re-engage (@reengageuk) October 1, 2019

In a statement, it said:

“It is a big decision, changing a name. And a decision not to be taken lightly. But when it becomes clear that a charity’s name is getting in the way of achieving its goals then the decision, though big, should be easy. “Our charitable objects and the fundamentals of what we do remain the same, but we have updated how we talk about ourselves and how we develop new activities.” “In Re-engage, in the warm and vibrant colours of the new brand, and in the strapline “bringing generations together” we have found a name and brand that fits with what we do so well. “Our amazing volunteers are re-engaging with and in communities. Our inspirational older people are letting us into their lives – yes, our staff and volunteer teams can bring them company and connections but think of all the joy and learning and experience that they can share with us when we re-engage with their generation. “We are ready to move forward, inspired by our fresh look and the name which has always been there and has always been what we do.”

We're delighted @age_uk & @TheSilverLineUK have joined forces: https://t.co/lLs3EpMczt The Silver Line gets over 10,000 calls a week to its 24/7 helpline, offering emotional support & friendship to tackle #loneliness. Together, we’ll help more of the older people who need us. pic.twitter.com/AASdZxXl6G — Age UK (@age_uk) October 2, 2019

The Silver Line becomes Age UK subsidiary

The Silver Line, set up by Dame Esther Rantzen and best known for its national 24/7 helpline for older people, has joined forces with Age UK.

Its helpline receives over 10,000 calls a week, and its befriending services support 2,000 older people, however, according to the charity, demand is ever-increasing, and move is designed to enable The Silver Line to reach more people and to raise more donations.

Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of The Silver Line said:

“Meeting the escalating demand and finding the funds to answer every call has been a constant and exhausting challenge and joining forces with Age UK is an exciting new chapter in the life of The Silver Line. It follows a very similar story to when we joined Childline with the NSPCC in 2005. Looking back that was the best decision we ever made, and that partnership enabled Childline to grow and develop in ways that would have been impossible had the charity remained on its own.”

Steph Harland, CEO of Age UK said:

“By joining forces with The Silver Line we’ll strengthen our complementary services with the aim of helping more older people while making every penny of funding stretch as far as we can. “The Silver Line offers an emotional lifeline to so many and, by complementing their services with Age UK’s more practical information and advice, we will together give older people a place to turn to for whatever they need. The Silver Line has a profound effect on the lives of the older people it supports and will be an important part of our fundraising efforts around loneliness.”

We’re Breast Cancer Now, the charity that’s steered by world-class research and powered by life-changing care, combining to do something that no other breast cancer charity in the UK has ever done. pic.twitter.com/FjGd3eVU7X — Breast Cancer Now (@BreastCancerNow) October 1, 2019

Merged charity retains Breast Cancer Now name

The charity formed by the merger of Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care has revealed its new identity.

The two charities officially became one charity on 1 April 2019, under the legal name Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now. As of 1 October, the charity has launched itself to the public with a new identity and retaining the Breast Cancer Now name.

According to Wolff Olins, the agency behind the charity’s new identity, the charity retains the Breast Cancer Now name to reflect the urgency needed to reach its 2050 vision, but also because it can encompass the wide-range of work the new charity now does – from research, campaigning and education, to information, support and services for patients, providing support for today and hope for the future.

It says:

“The identity reflects this idea of the complete view of individuals’ journeys. ‘The embrace’ – which represents the joining together of research and care to support those affected by the disease – is used throughout the both the logo and brand identity, as well as being a frame for photography, showing the experiences of people affected by breast cancer on the inside, and the charity on the outside. As it moves, it reveals different angles of people’s journeys and the charity’s work. The colour palette – which again draws on the legacy brands – and tone of voice is designed to have stretch to be both bold and reassuring. The colour palette demands stand-out compared to the sector’s ‘pink fog’ – and also includes a purple shade to help represent the serious nature of breast cancer, including secondary breast cancer. We also developed a handwritten typeface to give the charity a more personal presence.”

The full identity can be seen on the agency’s site.