Copper and Xtraordinary Fundraising merge

Fundraising agencies Copper and Xtraordinary have merged, and will continue under the name of Copper.

Copper has been delivering digital fundraising and marketing services to charities since 2006. It will now able to enhance its offering to charities with Xtraordinary’s services which include donor journey mapping, digital lead generation acquisition, and the ‘Donor Health Check’ which helps charities to plan and forecast.

Copper will be based in its new office in Islington, London.

Stephen Butler of Xtraordinary will take up a Director role with Copper alongside their current team.

Jason Suttie, Founder and Managing Director of Copper said: “Having partnered with Stephen and his team on projects over the last few years I’m really excited that we’ll be working together under the same roof. We’ve seen a growing need for agencies who really understand the donor experience and digital fundraising. This merger will allow us to deliver more intelligent and effective campaigns.”

Stephen Butler, CEO and founder of Xtraordinary, added: “The bringing together of our two teams and clients, with respective skills and expertise in complementary areas, will make for a significant agency of real stature serving the non-profit sector in the UK and globally.”

