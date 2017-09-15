Send A Cow and Emerge Poverty Free announce merger

Send a Cow and Emerge Poverty Free have announced that they have merged their operations.

The two organisations will be sharing management structure, costs, and expertise in fundraising and programme management. Melanie Nightingale who has been operating as the interim Chief Executive Officer at Emerge Poverty Free will step down with Send A Cow CEO Paul Stuart becoming Chief Executive Officer for both charities.

As well as sharing a management structure, Send a Cow and Emerge Poverty Free will also integrate finance and fundraising operations, with Emerge Poverty Free’s fundraising team continuing to operate in a similar way to before the merger and reporting in to the Send a Cow management team. The fundraising teams will also share best practice and work on projects together such as ensuring they are both GDPR ready.

Overall, in the short term both charities are expected to continue operating their programmes as usual while the organisations identify opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing and integration. It is anticipated that neither charity will change their approach but that Emerge Poverty Free and its African partners will benefit from Send a Cow’s specialist agricultural experience and impact assessments to improve the quality and depth of impact of their projects. There are no plans for Send a Cow to fundraise for current Emerge Poverty Free Projects although there may be a joint project in the future.

Paul Stuart, Send a Cow’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

‘‘We believe that this partnership is a positive step forward that will allow our two organisations to support more of Africa’s poorest people. Send a Cow and Emerge Poverty Free share many of the same values and the complementary nature of our work in east Africa makes this a strong partnership.”

Both organisations operate in east Africa, working with communities to alleviate poverty. Send a Cow has around 250 staff, most of whom are Africans who deliver front line services, whilst Emerge Poverty Free has five staff and delivers its work through partners.

Image: Paul Stuart, CEO, with members of the Emerge Poverty Free team and Rowena Warren, Head of Finance in the pink cardigan

