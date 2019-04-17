Rebrands, mergers and agency appointments round up

Here is a short round up of some of the recent charity business news from across the fundraising sector, including rebrands, mergers, and agency appointments.

Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for @BCCare and @BreastCancerNow, as we unite to create one charity for everyone affected by breast cancer. Thank you for your support, as we grow to carry out more research, provide more support and campaign more effectively. — Breast Cancer Care (@BCCare) April 1, 2019

Breast Cancer Care & Breast Cancer Now merger

Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now have completed their merger as of 1 April, into one charity for everyone affected by the illness. The Chair of the new charity is Jill Thompson, a Trustee and Treasurer for Breast Cancer Care. Delyth Morgan, currently Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now, has been appointed as CEO Designate for the new charity, after Samia al Qadhi stepped down as Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Care after 25 years. While the new charity legally merged on 1 April, Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now will continue to exist and operate as separate brands, under separate names, while the charities operations are merged and the merged charity’s brand is developed. This is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Did you know we changed our name to Future Men? Check out our new website to learn more: https://t.co/qreqgNYDEa #FutureMen pic.twitter.com/eYJUp2bsXF — Future Men (@FutureMenUK) April 4, 2019

Working with Men rebrands to Future Men

Working With Men has announced a rebrand to become Future Men with the new name chosen as of the charity’s vision: to ensure a better future for every boy, every man and everyone. Founded in 1988 as Working With Men, Future Men will continue to support boys and men from childhood to 25+, encouraging them to explore, celebrate and build on the characteristics that contribute to positive masculinity.

Unicef UK appoints the community London as strategic & creative partner

Unicef UK has appointed the community London as its strategic and creative partner to help it with a brand transformation. Sophie Gallois, Deputy Executive Director for Communications, Advocacy and Programmes at Unicef UK, said: “We want to be clearer about what we stand for, and communicate the impact we, together with our supporters, have on children around the world and their future. the community really helped us to express this in a way which felt true to our values, and really powerful emotionally.” The community, part of Publicis Groupe, will launch the campaign to Unicef’s network of influencers and internal stakeholders from June and begin to deliver fully integrated external communications from September.

RNOH Charity unveils new branding

The RNOH Charity, which supports the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, has unveiled its new brand, which will become central to all its charitable and fundraising activities. Created by London design studio Here Design, the new branding reflects the RNOH Charity’s role as the backbone of the RNOH. The core icon is a graphic representation of the spine, made up of flexible shapes that will be used for a wide range of applications, from digital apps to RNOH Charity merchandise.

London’s Air Ambulance appoints WPN Chameleon for TV fundraising campaign

London’s Air Ambulance Charity has appointed WPN Chameleon (WPNC) to develop a new TV fundraising campaign. Following a competitive pitch, the agency and charity are working together to develop a robust strategic development of London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising proposition, using WPNC’s donor insight expertise. The culmination of this approach will be the launch of a DRTV and social media campaign this spring. The TV ad will air in the London area. The aim is to raise awareness of the charity’s work treating critically injured patients within the M25 whilst also tackling the misconception that the organisation is fully publicly funded.