Merged charities relaunch as Bowel Cancer UK

Seven months after Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer legally merged, the charity has announced Bowel Cancer UK as its new name, with the strapline Beating Bowel Cancer Together.

Bowel Cancer UK worked with brand and communications agency, The Team, to create its visual identity, which consists of a new logo, font, tone of voice, colour palette and a refreshed website as well as the new name and strapline.

The logo incorporates the Star of Hope, the international symbol for bowel cancer, which is used across a number of countries. According to the charity, the Star of Hope has been made central to its identity because it strongly resonates with supporters and patients.

Deborah Alsina MBE, Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said:

“We are delighted to unveil our new brand. We hope this will enable us to build an active community of patients and their families, clinicians, politicians, academics and others who will join us to ensure that we meet our mission to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by the disease. Bowel cancer remains the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, claiming over 16,000 lives a year but we are determined to change that.”

Dan Dufour, Creative Brand Strategist at The Team, said: