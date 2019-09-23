Grants of up to £40,000 available from Simplyhealth

Health plan provider Simplyhealth is offering a number of grants each worth up to £40,000 to small to medium sized charities working to support access to healthcare professionals for disadvantaged adults and children throughout the UK, through digital platform whatCharity.com.

It is working with whatCharity.com, which is providing the application template for grant seekers and matching Simplyhealth with charities.

For charities that already have a profile listing on whatCharity.com, a short supplementary questionnaire is needed to apply.

The bid process began on 19 September with the winners to be announced in November. Around 30 are expected to make the shortlist. All charities registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales can have a profile on the whatCharity site. Basic profiles using Charity Commission data are free, while there is a tiered monthly subscription fee for premium profiles, which are necessary for a charity to be eligible for whatCharity’s matchmaking service.

Sarah Greenaway, Head of Community Impact, Simplyhealth said:

“We want to work with charity partners that are clearly aligned with our products and services and can help people who are less able to access these services, thus removing barriers to healthcare for disadvantaged groups. We want to work with charities who can clearly demonstrate the difference they make through good impact reporting and a clear project proposal.” “In addition to the grants we are offering through whatCharity, we will consider further contributions from charities in this process if we receive innovative proposals that really bring our goal of ‘improving access to healthcare’ to life. This is a great opportunity to use a new and efficient distribution model to match Simplyhealth with grant seekers nationwide.”

Tiia Sammallahti, CEO whatCharity.com: