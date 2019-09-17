From Zoflora to Conker Gin: 8 great products supporting charities

From hot chocolate and sweets to cleaning products, shopping bags and gin, here is a selection of products supporting and raising funds for charity.

We got a review the other day saying 'Ticking off Breast Cancer is the best book I've read about breast cancer' WOW! Thank you so much! We love this book and so glad others do too! ⁣Ticking off Breast Cancer by Sara Liyanage is out September 26th. https://t.co/DTf5MTZQFI

⁣ pic.twitter.com/fhjvqCN9NP — Hashtag Press (@hashtag_press) September 13, 2019

Ticking Off Breast Cancer book

Dedicated to the Breast Cancer Care & Breast Cancer Now and with sales generating a donation, Ticking Off Breast Cancer is a chronological narrative of 42-year-old mum Sara Liyanage’s life from the day of her diagnosis and throughout her treatment. The new book from Hashtag Press is due for release on 26 September and accompanies the author’s website of the same name, www.tickingoffbreastcancer.com, which provides practical help and support for those going through breast cancer treatment.

This #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth, @Morrisons is selling special CLIC Sargent Wine Gums and Jelly Babies! For every pack sold, we’ll receive a 5p donation. How cute are these Jelly Babies with their bucket? 😍 Huge thanks @MaynardsBassett pic.twitter.com/89cmOUBv82 — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) September 11, 2019

Morrisons & Maynards Bassett Wine Gums

For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Morrisons is selling special CLIC Sargent Wine Gums and Jelly Babies. For every pack sold, the charity will receive a 5p donation.

Can't wait to try NEW Zoflora Secret Garden later this month? 20p from every bottle sold will be donated to @CaudwellChildren 🌸 Watch out for an opportunity to get your hands on a bottle heading your way…😉 pic.twitter.com/AfKq3ggHtB — Zoflora (@LoveZoflora) September 13, 2019

Zoflora Secret Garden fragrance

Zoflora launches its Secret Garden fragrance this month in support of Caudwell Children. 20p from every bottle sold goes to the charity.

Shoppers are able to get their hands on brand-new @CarolineGardn bags 😍 Every one sold will help support our lifesaving and life-changing work 🧡 Find out more 👇 https://t.co/xkPsjg3DZl — Meningitis Now (@MeningitisNow) August 22, 2019

Waitrose & Jutexpo Caroline Gardner bags

Waitrose and Jutexpo have joined forces with designer Caroline Gardner to produce a range of shopping bags in aid of Meningitis Now. The environmentally friendly bags are priced at £4 for pouch bags and £6 for large juco bags with 40p from the sale of each pouch bag and 50p from the sale of each large juco bag being donated to the charity.

Cupsmith drinks

Producer of artisan teas, coffees and hot chocolates Cupsmith be supporting the work of Music as Therapy International on an ongoing basis, with a donation made to the charity for every packet sold. As the new charity partnership will also see every packet featuring the charity’s logo, the hope is that this will help introduce and promote the charity’s work to new audiences. Cupsmith’s range is available in Waitrose & Partners, Selfridges and online from Ocado, as well as from independent retailers throughout the UK.

Cupsmith images credit: Cupsmith

We chose to collaborate with the RNLI as it was important to affiliate our brand with a charity that meant something to us. You can purchase our tipples online with all profits supporting their lifesaving work. Click on the link: https://t.co/6kkdV5xHCY #DrinkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/lCH9PBeRsf — Conker Spirit (@ConkerSpirit) September 10, 2019

Conker Spirit gin

Conker Spirit is still selling its RNLI Navy Strength Gin, with £5 from every bottle sale going to the charity. It is available in 35cl and 70cl bottles.

This is My World book

War Child UK has partnered with Lonely Planet Kids to tell the stories of children and young people affected by conflict in a new book This is my world. It is the first time War Child has partnered with a publisher and £1 from every sale will go towards its work to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict.

Throughout the summer, we donated 5p for every pint of Brewer’s Bee sold to @DorsetWildlife Get Dorset Buzzing campaign. And we’re buzzing to announce that we raised a whopping £3387.50! Thanks to all who bought a pint of our seasonal brew. pic.twitter.com/nDZ9uVJtve — Badger Beers (@Badgerales) September 12, 2019

Badger Beers’ Brewers Bee

Badger Beers’ special Brewers Bee raised £3387.50 for Dorset Wildlife Trust this summer, thanks to 5p from each pint sold going to the charity in support of its Get Dorset Buzzing campaign.