Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

From Zoflora to Conker Gin: 8 great products supporting charities

Posted by on 17 September 2019 in News
0 Comments
From Zoflora to Conker Gin: 8 great products supporting charities

From hot chocolate and sweets to cleaning products, shopping bags and gin, here is a selection of products supporting and raising funds for charity.

 

Ticking Off Breast Cancer book

Dedicated to the Breast Cancer Care & Breast Cancer Now and with sales generating a donation, Ticking Off Breast Cancer is a chronological narrative of 42-year-old mum Sara Liyanage’s life from the day of her diagnosis and throughout her treatment. The new book from Hashtag Press is due for release on 26 September and accompanies the author’s website of the same name, www.tickingoffbreastcancer.com, which provides practical help and support for those going through breast cancer treatment.

 

Morrisons & Maynards Bassett Wine Gums

For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Morrisons is selling special CLIC Sargent Wine Gums and Jelly Babies. For every pack sold, the charity will receive a 5p donation.

 

Zoflora Secret Garden fragrance

Zoflora launches its Secret Garden fragrance this month in support of Caudwell Children. 20p from every bottle sold goes to the charity.

 

Waitrose & Jutexpo Caroline Gardner bags

Waitrose and Jutexpo have joined forces with designer Caroline Gardner to produce a range of shopping bags in aid of Meningitis Now. The environmentally friendly bags are priced at £4 for pouch bags and £6 for large juco bags with 40p from the sale of each pouch bag and 50p from the sale of each large juco bag being donated to the charity.

 

Cupsmith

Cupsmith drinks

Producer of artisan teas, coffees and hot chocolates Cupsmith be supporting the work of Music as Therapy International on an ongoing basis, with a donation made to the charity for every packet sold. As the new charity partnership will also see every packet featuring the charity’s logo, the hope is that this will help introduce and promote the charity’s work to new audiences. Cupsmith’s range is available in Waitrose & Partners, Selfridges and online from Ocado, as well as from independent retailers throughout the UK.

Cupsmith images credit: Cupsmith

 

Conker Spirit gin

Conker Spirit is still selling its RNLI Navy Strength Gin, with £5 from every bottle sale going to the charity. It is available in 35cl and 70cl bottles.

 

This is My World book

War Child UK has partnered with Lonely Planet Kids to tell the stories of children and young people affected by conflict in a new book This is my world. It is the first time War Child has partnered with a publisher and £1 from every sale will go towards its work to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in conflict.

 

Badger Beers’ Brewers Bee

Badger Beers’ special Brewers Bee raised £3387.50 for Dorset Wildlife Trust this summer, thanks to 5p from each pint sold going to the charity in support of its Get Dorset Buzzing campaign.

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />