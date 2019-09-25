Lady Hale spider brooch t-shirt raises thousands for Shelter

Uxbridge firm Balcony Shirts has raised over £15,000 for Shelter so far through eBay sales of a t-shirt designed in honour of Supreme Court Judge Lady Hale.

Lady Hale wore a spider brooch when she delivered the judgment that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament was unlawful. Many took her choice to be a veiled message on the Prime Minister.

In response to the popularity of Lady Hale’s choice, garment printers and embroiderers Balcony Shirts, which coincidentally is based in Johnson’s constituency, created a black t-shirt bearing an embroidered silver spider. The response was such that it put the t-shirt on eBay for £10, pledging to give 30% of this to Shelter.

In a day, it saw sales take off, and has now sold over 6,500, and raised over £15,000 so far for the charity.

Due to the unprecedented response. We've put this on ebay. It's £10. 30% goes to Shelter. Made with love in Uxbridge. https://t.co/Vll69ZU8kB https://t.co/RawuCoF3DO — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) September 24, 2019

I would like to thank you all, sincerely, for an extraordinary day. We've raised over FIFTEEN THOUSAND POUNDS for @Shelter. We've been in the New York Times, The Daily Mirror called us geniuses, and I chatted to a big name from Corrie over DM. Wallop! Thank you. X — Balcony Shirts (@balconyshirts) September 24, 2019