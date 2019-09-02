£3m Dream Fund open for applications

People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Fund opens to applications today (2 September), with a total of £3 million available and a top award of £1.5 million.

Open to charities and community groups across Great Britain, the Dream Pot encourages collaboration between charities and good causes by encouraging them to apply together for funding for their dream project.

Funding from the scheme will be offered over three years from 2020, and Postcode Dream Trust is encouraging applications from projects which seek to achieve systemic change by addressing an important social or environmental problem through innovation and collaboration.

So far, the Dream Fund has invested more than £12 million in 29 projects across Britain, with previous winners including Search Dog Heroes (pictured), a joint project between Missing People and Lowland Rescue, and Make Fashion Circular, an initiative developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation with the Royal Society for the Arts.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“This announcement marks the start of an exciting process which will see £3 million raised by our players awarded to truly inspirational projects. “The Dream Fund has made a remarkable difference to so many projects over the last nine years, and I have no doubt that we’ll see many more bold and courageous ideas submitted this year. Good luck to all the applicants.”

Applications can be made from today until Tuesday 15 October, with winners announced in March next year.



Updated 2 September, changing eligible area from UK to Great Britain.