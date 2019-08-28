Media agency offers up to £45,000 worth of services for free to charity

Independent marketing and advertising agency Mans Media is offering to waive its commission fee to provide services worth up to £45,000 for free to a charity looking to reach new and diverse audiences.

Mans Media is inviting registered charities to get in touch for a brief discussion on the outline of their intended campaign. The agency will then select one charity to benefit from the offer.

By removing commission fees, which it says normally range from 10-15% of campaign spend, Mans Media hopes its offer will help pave the way for more charities to consider diversifying their marketing and advertising approaches.

The agency was founded by Prasad Manjrekar in 2013 to work with ethical brands and organisations in the third sector, which have included NSPCC.

Managing Director Prasad Manjrekar said:

“We want to help charities reach as many people as possible with their message, so this offer to waive our commission fee is just our way of doing our part. “There are countless examples of successful advertising campaigns run by commercial brands, yet in comparison the number of charity campaigns pales in comparison. Mans Media want to help change the charity advertising landscape, and by giving our services for free we’re ensuring charities achieve maximum impact for their budget, enabling them to use funds for their core charitable purposes.”

Charities can submit their brief via the Mans Media site.

Main photo: Managing Director Prasad Manjrekar and direct response specialist Matt Baldock. Credit: Mans Media.