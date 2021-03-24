Morgan Stanley’s 2021 Strategy Challenge kicks off benefitting 6 UK charities

Morgan Stanley’s flagship pro bono volunteer programme has kicked off for another year, benefitting 12 non-profit organisations in the UK and US.

The programme focuses on challenges that have an impact on an organisation’s ability to deliver on its mission. Over 8-10 weeks, the 2021 Strategy Challenge sees teams of Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London work virtually with leadership teams at the organisations on their strategies to provide analysis and action plans, along with tools for future assessments and decision-making.

In the UK, this year the six UK charities are The Felix Project, Barnardo’s, City Year UK, GOSH Charity, Helpforce, and NHS Charities Together.

CEO of The Felix Project, Mark Curtin commented:

“The Felix Project is delighted and privileged to be taking part in the Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge. As we plan to reach more local communities across London with life-changing food this year, we will undoubtedly benefit from the advice and guidance of the brilliant team at Morgan Stanley, who have long been a shining light when it comes to partnership and corporate social responsibility.”

Clare Woodman, Head of Morgan Stanley EMEA said:

“As part of Morgan Stanley’s long tradition of giving back, we are proud to be working with six incredible organisations who will receive strategic advice from Morgan Stanley volunteers on challenges ranging from sustainability and business modelling to expansion and scaling strategies to continue their critical work in communities around the UK coping with the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The annual pro bono volunteer programme has delivered more than 108,800 service hours valued at over $16.6 million to 142 non-profits since 2009. Nonprofit organisations are invited to apply each year, with applicants assessed through a competitive selection process.