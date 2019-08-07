Raising funds & entertaining the troops: this summer’s charity art trails

With the summer holidays in full swing, here is a look at some of the charity art trails currently taking place across the country, providing entertainment and raising funds for local causes in a variety of ways including sponsorship, public auctions, and the sale of maps and apps.

The two gorgeous lions sponsored by @Regus_UK offices in Windsor and Maidenhead are ready to join the Sculpture trail when it opens on 10 August. pic.twitter.com/U34mLjNSfF — Lionsofwindsor (@lionsofwindsor) July 20, 2019

The Lions of Windsor

Soon to launch in Windsor and running from August to October, painted lions and cubs are taking to the streets in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria. Three charities are benefitting from this trail with 100% of the proceeds going to Thames Hospice, Windsor Lions, Tusk and Look Good Feel Better. The Lions of Windsor trail includes sculptures decorated by UK artists, designers and illustrators, including Dame Zandra Rhodes, and sponsored by businesses, organisations and schools across the region.

The Gorillas have gone wild! 🦍 We are so excited to finally unveil our life-sized gorilla sculptures across Jersey. This is your chance to get outside and have fun exploring the art trail! Share your photos at #GoWildGorillas. Find out more

👉https://t.co/4eswjuHe7J pic.twitter.com/15zwrQw98N — Go Wild Gorillas (@GoWildGorillas) July 27, 2019

Go Wild Gorillas

Go Wild Gorillas launched on 27 July and runs until mid October on Jersey. There are 40 life-size gorilla sculptures dotted around the island, painted by a range of artists, as well as some younger gorillas that have been painted by schools and community groups. The trail benefits the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Heading to @MerchCityFest in Glasgow this weekend?🥳 Keep your eyes peeled for Scotland's favourite son!👀 Remember and tag #OWBBT in all your pics pic.twitter.com/mcV5z6Tszk — Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail (@OWBIGBucket) July 26, 2019

Oor Wullie

On for another month up in Scotland, Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is taking place across multiple cities: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. It launched in June and runs until the end of August, benefitting Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, ARCHIE Foundation and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

📸 Week 3 round-up! We'd love to see your favourite snaps while out enjoying #ElmerPlymouth 😮 Over 68 500 Elmers unlocked on the app and more than 2 500 votes. The beauty below is called "Stargazing Tales" by @Jose_G_Kenyon@StLukesPlymouth @StagecoachSW @Plymouth_Live pic.twitter.com/cMacEhd2vp — Elmer Plymouth (@ElmerPlymouth) July 28, 2019

Elmer’s Big Parade

Another multi-city event, Elmer the Pathwork Elephant trails are appearing in Ipswich, Plymouth, and Tyne & Wear this summer. There are currently 55 individually designed Elmers to find in Ipswich unril 7 September, as well as the Learning Herd: 84 ‘young Elmers’ in special locations all across town. 2019 is the 30th anniversary of both St Elizabeth Hospice – the charity benefitting from Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk – and Elmer. Elmer’s Big Parade Plymouth started on 8 July and runs until 16 September with 40 sculptures dotted around the city for St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, while the Great North Parade will see Tyne & Wear host over 50 elephants from 21 August-1 November, benefitting St Oswald’s Hospice. These trails, along with many of the others are created and organised with Wild in Art.

📸Spectacular photos of @Wallabies2019 from trail blazers on the #IsleofMan. Always exciting seeing the sculptures from a different perspective, keep 'em coming!

Catch them until 1 Sep before they bounce off to raise @hospiceiom funds at auction. #summerdays #island #adventure pic.twitter.com/2SJkOygwC2 — Wild in Art (@wildinart) July 19, 2019

Wallabies Gone Wild

The Isle of Man is hosting Wallabies Gone Wild until 1 September with wallabies all over the island since May. There are 26 large wallaby sculptures designed by local and national artists and sponsored by local businesses, and 38 small ‘Wallababy’ sculptures, designed by schools and community groups on the island. The trail benefits Hospice Isle of Man.

HeART to Heart has already reached an incredible milestone thanks to our amazing sponsors 🌟 Headline sponsored by @Thakeham, the trail has so far raised more than £100,000! Have a read here to find out more: https://t.co/Z8xRobIbq9 🧡 pic.twitter.com/OtIZTbLHOb — Heart to Heart (@hearttrailuk) July 25, 2019

HeART to Heart

There is still time to see St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley’s first ever community art trail in Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and East Grinstead. The HeART to Heart trail launched on 4 July and runs for ten weeks across the towns, featuring 26 fibreglass hearts, each designed by a local artist and sponsored by a local business. It has already raised over £100,000 for the hospice.

Looking for things to do this half term? Our Big Bear Sculpture Trail has been extended till the end of summer! ☀️☀️ Find all 20 hand decorated bears amongst all the animals at Wild Place.https://t.co/FFR3nVctok#BigBearSculptureTrail pic.twitter.com/MtZXqta6Hl — Wild Place Project (@wild_place) May 25, 2019

Big Bear Sculpture Trail

Running until the end of the summer, the Big Bear Sculpture Trail is at Wild Place Project near Bristol. There are 20 six-foot tall bears to be found with the trail supporting new exhibit Bear Wood, which includes European brown bears, lynx, wolves and wolverine. The Big Bear Sculpture Trail has been organised and managed by Bristol Zoological Society, which owns and runs Wild Place Project.

Have you taken part in the @ahtofficial Saddle Up Art Trail yet? Pick up those maps and get exploring to find all the pieces created by the talented artists. Spy the Golden Unicorn @GoldingNew and the @ChrisWinch piece @palacehouse_nkt! #DiscoverNKT #ProudSponsor #SaddleUp pic.twitter.com/VMn4dS1Hkn — Discover Newmarket (@DiscoverNKT) July 29, 2019

Saddle Up

The Saddle Up art trail is taking over Newmarket this summer, raising funds for local charity, Animal Health Trust (AHT). There are 17 horse sculptures to find. It launched in July and runs until 22 September.