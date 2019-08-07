Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Raising funds & entertaining the troops: this summer’s charity art trails

Posted by on 7 August 2019
With the summer holidays in full swing, here is a look at some of the charity art trails currently taking place across the country, providing entertainment and raising funds for local causes in a variety of ways including sponsorship, public auctions, and the sale of maps and apps.

 

 

The Lions of Windsor

Soon to launch in Windsor and running from August to October, painted lions and cubs are taking to the streets in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria. Three charities are benefitting from this trail with 100% of the proceeds going to Thames Hospice, Windsor Lions, Tusk and Look Good Feel Better. The Lions of Windsor trail includes sculptures decorated by UK artists, designers and illustrators, including Dame Zandra Rhodes, and sponsored by businesses, organisations and schools across the region.

 

 

Go Wild Gorillas

Go Wild Gorillas launched on 27 July and runs until mid October on Jersey. There are 40 life-size gorilla sculptures dotted around the island, painted by a range of artists, as well as some younger gorillas that have been painted by schools and community groups. The trail benefits the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

 

 

Oor Wullie

On for another month up in Scotland, Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is taking place across multiple cities: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. It launched in June and runs until the end of August, benefitting Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, ARCHIE Foundation and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

 

 

Elmer’s Big Parade

Another multi-city event, Elmer the Pathwork Elephant trails are appearing in Ipswich, Plymouth, and Tyne & Wear this summer. There are currently 55 individually designed Elmers to find in Ipswich unril 7 September, as well as the Learning Herd: 84 ‘young Elmers’ in special locations all across town. 2019 is the 30th anniversary of both St Elizabeth Hospice – the charity benefitting from Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk – and Elmer. Elmer’s Big Parade Plymouth started on 8 July and runs until 16 September with 40 sculptures dotted around the city for St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, while the Great North Parade will see Tyne & Wear host over 50 elephants from 21 August-1 November, benefitting St Oswald’s Hospice. These trails, along with many of the others are created and organised with Wild in Art.

 

 

Wallabies Gone Wild

The Isle of Man is hosting Wallabies Gone Wild until 1 September with wallabies all over the island since May. There are 26 large wallaby sculptures designed by local and national artists and sponsored by local businesses, and 38 small ‘Wallababy’ sculptures, designed by schools and community groups on the island. The trail benefits Hospice Isle of Man.

 

 

HeART to Heart

There is still time to see St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley’s first ever community art trail in Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and East Grinstead. The HeART to Heart trail launched on 4 July and runs for ten weeks across the towns, featuring 26 fibreglass hearts, each designed by a local artist and sponsored by a local business. It has already raised over £100,000 for the hospice.

 

 

Big Bear Sculpture Trail

Running until the end of the summer, the Big Bear Sculpture Trail is at Wild Place Project near Bristol. There are 20 six-foot tall bears to be found with the trail supporting new exhibit Bear Wood, which includes European brown bears, lynx, wolves and wolverine. The Big Bear Sculpture Trail has been organised and managed by Bristol Zoological Society, which owns and runs Wild Place Project.

 

 

Saddle Up

The Saddle Up art trail is taking over Newmarket this summer, raising funds for local charity, Animal Health Trust (AHT). There are 17 horse sculptures to find. It launched in July and runs until 22 September.

 

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

