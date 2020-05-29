Crispin Ellison Bursary Award winners announced

Legacy Link has announced the winners of this year’s Crispin Ellison Bursary Award.

In a change for 2020, and as announced earlier this year, there was one award providing funding to complete the ILM Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration (CiCLA) and two awards for ILM Training of up to £500 each.

Jacob McGreevy from Rennie Grove Hospice won the CiCLA bursary, Wendy Ahl from Safe Haven for Donkeys and Amy Martin from Julia’s House Children’s Hospice won the training bursaries.

McGreevy said:

“I am thrilled to have been awarded the Crispin Ellison Bursary for 2020. Since I joined Rennie Grove Hospice Care last year – in what is my first role in legacy administration – I have always been interested in the CiCLA qualification and I am so grateful for the opportunity to pursue it. This will enable me to effectively maximise our income opportunities while maintaining the strong relationships so important to a local hospice charity, particularly when dealing with personal executors who are often family members of former Rennie Grove patients. I can’t wait to get started and share what I learn with the rest of the organisation.”

This was the fourth year of the annual Crispin Ellison Bursary Award, which is open to any individual working or volunteering in a legacy giving role, regardless of the size of charity.

Ellison was a founding member of the Institute of Legacy Management, and ran Legacy Link for nine years from 2009. He passed away last year, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2015.