New Nisa initiative encourages colleagues to Make A Difference

Nisa and its Making a Difference Locally charity have launched a new initiative to encourage and inspire staff to volunteer for a good cause in the local community.

The ‘A Day to Make a Difference’ scheme will offer Nisa employees the opportunity to spend either a full or half day volunteering with a local good cause. This will help them to develop new skills and experience, whilst helping charities and other good causes in the area.

This year, colleagues will have the opportunity to volunteer at one of three local causes:

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Inclusive@AALPS, a support group for adults with autism;

The Forge Project, a local charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people.

The initiative is being launched in a trail phase for several months with just 30 staff taking place. The offer proved popular and all places were taken up within a few days.

Nisa’s registered charity, Making a Difference Locally, has been supporting good causes since 2008 and has donated over £8.7 million to more than 11,000 causes to date.

Making a Difference Locally (MADL) raises funds in Nisa partner stores from sales of all Heritage own-label and Co-op own-brand products, a percentage of which goes into a virtual fund for retailers to donate. Stores are then able to donate money raised to a local charity or good cause of their choice within a 10-mile radius, ensuring the funds raised benefit their local community.

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity at Nisa, said she was thrilled by the response from colleagues so far.

She said: