Salesforce to donate $17m as further commitment to Sustainable Development Goals

CRM provider Salesforce is continuing its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals by pledging $17 million in grants and one million employee volunteer hours over the next year.

Salesforce has also joined the ​United Nations Global Compact​, signed the ​United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles​ and the company’s emissions reductions targets were approved by the ​Science Based Targets initiative​.

The announcement was made at Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco. This is the world’s largest software conference with more than 171,000 registered attendees and 13 million online viewers.

Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer and EVP of corporate relations, Salesforce, said: “​This year we’re bringing our commitment to the SDGs to life at Dreamforce and encouraging all of our attendees to take meaningful action.”

Employees are being encouraged to use their volunteer time off (VTO) to volunteer at a school, plant trees or share their technical expertise with nonprofits through Salesforce’s ​Pro Bono Program​me.

Details on the recipients of the grants were not available. However, attendees at Dreamforce were able to unlock $1 million in donations from Salesforce by completing stops onsite through the ​interactive quest​ at the event. The sum was donated to three organisations which are focused on advancing the SDGs:

UN Women

United Nations Foundation

World’s Largest Lesson in partnership with UNICEF.

Sustainable Development Goals

Adopted by 193 countries, the 17 SDGs measure the collective progress against the world’s most pressing challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

Salesforce is committed to achieving Goals:

4: Quality Education;

5: Gender Equality;

7: Affordable and Clean Energy;

8: Decent Work and Economic Growth;

11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; and

13: Climate Action.





