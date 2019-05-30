57% of Brits don’t volunteer – but 33% would like to, survey shows

57% of people in the UK don’t participate in any form of volunteer or charity work but 33% say they would like to, according to Foresters Friendly Society research.

The research highlighted a number of reasons for the lack of volunteering, with 35% citing parental duties as the biggest barrier, while 13% are concerned about their lack of experience volunteering, and 10% are worried about affording associated costs.

In addition, 21% believe supporting local communities is down to the government, not volunteers.

However, 33% said they would like to give up their free time this year.

Foresters Friendly Society also found that the most common way for UK adults to volunteer is to act as a carer for elderly or sick family members, followed by childminding, and dog walking.

A third (32%) volunteer alone, while two thirds (68%) participate in these activities with others, most commonly family (30%) or friends (27%).

