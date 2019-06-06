Charity-toy vending company partners with Lidl GB

CharityPodz, the company behind the UK’s first charity-toy vending machines, has announced a new partnership with Lidl GB after raising over £400,000 for UK charities.

So far CharityPodz has sold more than 1.6 million toys from its vending machines in just 24 months, benefitting dozens of charities including Alder Hey, The

Childrens Hospital Charity and the NSPCC.

The CharityPodz machines are now available in more than 500 Lidl stores. Donations from their sale will go towards the NSPCC’s work to keep children safe from abuse.

Since their launch in October 2017 CharityPodz vending machines have appeared in major high street stores like Matalan, together with supermarkets and shopping centres, including Bristol’s Cabot Circus where the proceeds are donated to Children’s Hospice South West.

The charity toy machines are branded with the logo of the retailer’s chosen charity, which serves as in-store promotion, while all installation and maintenance is carried

out by Perform365 – the parent company of CharityPodz – to ensure no operational burden on the retailer.

Similarly the donation generated by every sale is credited directly into the relevant charity’s bank account, removing any admin or costs for the store’s staff.

Daniela Tulip, senior corporate social responsibility (CSR) consultant at Lidl GB, said:

“The roll out of CharityPodz machines to Lidl stores across England, Scotland and Wales has proved to be hugely successful and has helped us raise vital funds for our charity partner, the NSPCC.”

She described it as a “successful and straight-forward way of fundraising for charity” by businesses.

CharityPodz co-founder and director Adam Abrams said:

“Our next step is to continue looking for new partnerships with grocers, retailers, shopping centre groups and, of course, charities. We have huge ambition for this

simple concept as it’s a win-win for both businesses and charities, and delivers great fun for children and their parents.”