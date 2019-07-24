Masala Mamas book wins fundraising category in Gourmand Awards

Masala Mamas, a book of recipes from the women of the Kalwa slum in Mumbai, has won the fundraising category award in the Gourmand Award for food culture books.

The 100 recipes were shared by a group of 16 women who help disadvantaged children by providing food to enable them to continue their education. Each morning, the ‘Masala Mamas’ gather in a small kitchen and cook hundreds of hot, nutritious meals from fresh ingredients and aromatic spices. They provide the children who attend the Love to Learn school, run by the NGO Gabriel Project Mumbai, with hearty meals. This encourages the children to go to school as they know that if they attend, they will eat.

Too often, children as young as five years old are sent to work in order to earn some money to help the family have something to eat.

The book of recipes was gathered and edited by Elana Sztokman, and published by Panoma Press, which is committed to publishing authors from underrepresented groups, under the Lioness imprint.

Proceeds from this book go to the Masala Mamas to help even more children in the Kalwa slum.

Masala Mamas covers recipes from hidden India; vegetarian, vegan and kosher dishes and drinks that have been around for generations, yet remain unique to the area, from breads and breakfast dishes to snacks, mains and sweets.

The Gourmand Awards

The Gourmand Awards recognise the best cookbooks in the world. Founded at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 1995, the awards were initially open to cookbooks and wine books but they now encompass all books about food culture.

The awards free to enter for any book, big or small, self-published or in house and online or print. With 100 categories for food and 30 for drinks, the awards are able to recognise the diversity of both world cuisine and the publishing industry.

Mindy Gibbins-Klein, founder of Panoma Press, said: