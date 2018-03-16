Bethnal Green Ventures wins tech for good Impact Award

Bethnal Green Ventures has won the Investment Award at this year’s DigitalAgenda Impact Awards.

In total, there were 14 winners of this year’s DigitalAgenda Impact Awards, which are sponsored by the Nominet Trust and celebrate tech-for-good innovations. The Investment award recognises the best in impact funding from both public and private sources, and across traditional venture and alternative investment routes such as crowdfunding.

Bethnal Green Ventures is an early-stage investor that helps to launch and grow tech ventures with the potential to become successful businesses that positively impact millions of lives. It invests in innovative ideas in health, education, sustainability, democracy and society and has a 12-week accelerator programme, which provides investment, co-working space and intensive mentoring and support.

To date, BGV has supported 95 ventures, investing £1.9m, with these ventures reporting a combined positive impact on 18m lives.

The finalists in the category were Nesta Impact Investments, which was one of the first fund managers in the UK to launch a dedicated social impact fund, and UnLtd, provider of support to social entrepreneurs in the UK.

This is the second year for the awards, which are open to any business, government or non-profit using digital products or services for positive social or environmental benefit.

Julian Blake, DigitalAgenda director said:

“We set up the Impact Awards as a celebration of technology being used for impact not just profit, and we’ve been blown away by the quality of the 253 entries we received this year, from right across the UK. Digital technology can help us address the serious challenges that the world faces today – and it can help deliver change fast and at scale – whether in education, health, or the need for more sustainable living. Today’s Impact Awards winners are pioneering examples of what is possible and we’re delighted to be able to reward their fantastic achievements.”

Image: Impact Award winners