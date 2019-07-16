New grantmaker announces first beneficiaries

Hendy Foundation, which launched this year, has announced its first beneficiaries, located across the south and south west of the country.

The foundation was set up earlier this year by the Hendy Group to provide grants to local projects, people and charitable organisations in the areas in which it operates.

Hendy Foundation provides grants from £500 to £5,000 to organisations in Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Sussex, Kent, Surrey and Devon with Hendy Group donating £2 for every retail car it sells, which is set to provide up to £50,000 in the first 12 months.

Beneficiaries come from across the south and south west and include those caring for people with cancer, a charity which works to prevent and respond to domestic abuse, a charity which caters for those who are blind or visually impaired and a military style community wind band that raises money for other charities.

Trustee chair Rebecca Hendy said the foundation had received applications from a wide range of charities:

“It has been extremely difficult to select the beneficiaries from the long list of applications as they are all doing such great work in the communities in which they operate. “Our focus has been to help as many locally-based charities as possible and who really make a difference to the lives they touch,” added Rebecca. “Having met with the charities it is clear they are all passionate about their work and making a difference which fits perfectly with our aims.”

The first beneficiaries include Open Sight in Eastleigh which has been given £1,000 to fund a day out for blind and visually impaired people in the area, the Pickering Centre in Tunbridge Wells with £3,500 to help fund its drop-in centre for anyone affected by cancer, and Yellow Door, a Southampton-based charity that offers a range of free services to those who have experienced, or are at risk of, abuse as well as delivering workshops.

Details of Hendy Foundation and how to apply for grants are now online at www.hendyfoundation.org.

Pictured left to right – Trustees Rebecca Hendy, Alyson Marlow and Mark Busby with some of the first charities to be awarded grants from Hendy Foundation.