Hendy Group sets up foundation to support local community

Hendy Group has set up a dedicated charity foundation to provide grants to local projects, people, events and charitable organisations.

Hendy Foundation will provide grants from £500 to £5,000 with the aim of making a difference to people’s lives in the areas in which the group operates. The group has 57 franchise outlets across 30 location and employs more than 1,100 people in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Devon.

Hendy Group will donate £2 for every retail car it sells which is set to provide up to £50,000 in the first 12 months. It will also invite customers and staff to get involved in fundraising activities and recommending organisations to be supported.

Trustee Chair Rebecca Hendy said:

“Hendy Group has always had strong links with the local communities in which it operates and this Foundation provides the perfect umbrella for its charitable activities. “The company has been around for 160 years and has always been involved in the local community. The launch of Hendy Foundation coincides with this milestone and continues this long tradition of giving back to the community.”

The first charities to be supported by Hendy Foundation are all long standing charity partners of Hendy Group and include Wessex Heartbeat, The Pickering Centre, Rainbow Centre and The Blue Lamp Trust.

Trustee chair Rebecca Hendy will be joined by Hendy commercial director Mark Busby and Alyson Marlow who heads up Lee Peck Media. Two further trustees will be recruited with the remit to ensure all money raised is used in the best possible way to help communities and support local causes.

Details of Hendy Foundation and how to apply for grants are now online.

Pictured left to right – Alyson Marlow, Rebecca Hendy and Mark Busby