Recruitment agency aims to donate £1 million over five years

Bristol-based recruitment consultancy Together as One Consulting has committed itself to donating £1 million to charity over the next five years.

The company was founded earlier this year by Sian Breward, who describes herself as “passionate about changing the way we support our public and third sector services”. Indeed generating the income for this level of giving was one of the key drivers for her starting this venture.

Together as One Consulting delivers resourcing support for public sector organisations across the UK. Their clients range from local government, NHS and emergency services, to housing associations, charities, multi-academy trusts and schools, and private health and socail care.

Breward told UK Fundraising that she plans to support causes “close to her heart”. She added: “We would love to hear about the charities who fall under the radar and hear what they are trying to achieve”.

She is already in talks with two charities about supporting their work, and plans to support up to five.

The donations to charity will be generated from the company’s income. For every contract or permanent placement it makes the company will make a donation to its charitable giving fund.