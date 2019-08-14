FirstGroup and Action for Children partnership reaches £1 million target early

Children’s charity Action for Children and transport group FirstGroup have reached their £1 million partnership target after just one year, two years ahead of target.

The funding provides mental health support for vulnerable and disadvantaged children across the UK.

Since the partnership began in April 2018 FirstGroup colleagues cycled, skipped, baked and even sky dived to fundraise for Action for Children. The total raised was boosted by corporate donations and the commercial value of gift in kind advertising space on FirstGroup’s bus and rail networks.

FirstGroup’s fundraising has enabled the charity to fund a mental health practitioner working directly with families at Action for Children’s services. Since the partnership launched in April 2018, over 240 hours’ worth of intervention programmes have helped families. In addition 139 Action for Children staff have received training to help those children and families they see struggling with mental health problems.

Record breaker

One FirstGroup staff member even broke a world record while fundraising for Action for Children! GWR employee Simon Ashton hosted a Skipathon at Plymouth Station last October, breaking the record for the most number of skips in 12 hours (79,023) and raising over £1,500 at the same time.

Matthew Gregory, Chief Executive, FirstGroup, said: