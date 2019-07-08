OTS report recommends keeping legacy tax breaks

The Office of Tax Simplification has recommended retaining the current tax breaks for legacy giving in a new report.

Currently charitable gifts in Wills are exempt from Inheritance Tax, which is charged at 40%, with those donating over 10% of their estate to charity also receiving a discounted rate of 36% across the remaining value of their estate. The OTS review had questioned whether this incentive to give over 10% should be continued, and it has now found in favour of keeping it.

Tax relief on charitable estates increased by 79% to £840 million in the five years since the 10% IHT incentive was first introduced.

In a joint submission to the OTS, Remember A Charity, the Institute of Fundraising and the NVCO had highlighted the importance of the tax breaks in inspiring legacy giving, and Remember A Charity has welcomed news of OTS’s recommendation.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, commented: