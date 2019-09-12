Misconceptions over Wills & inheritance remain barrier to legacy giving

Misconceptions about Wills and intestacy remain a key barrier to legacy giving with over two-thirds of people in the UK without a fully written Will, and more than half unaware that giving to charity is exempt from inheritance tax.

The research from Remember A Charity, released during this week’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week, reveals that 68% of adults across the UK don’t have a completed Will in place, although this drops to 47% of over 55s, with just over a third (37%) assuming it will automatically go to their partner and children.

30% don’t think they’re wealthy enough to write a Will with many believing that Will-writing is time-consuming (30%), complicated (28%) and expensive (27%). Only 1 in 4 (25%) say they have planned for death.

In addition, more than half (57%) don’t know that giving to charity is exempt from inheritance tax and nearly a quarter (22%) believe that you have to be wealthy to donate to charity from your Will.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity commented: