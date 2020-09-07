Wombles lend a hand for 2020 Remember A Charity in your Will Week

Remember A Charity in your Will Week launches today, this year with the support of The Wombles, and aiming to further boost legacy giving as the sector battles with the impact of Covid-19 and the recession.

This year, Remember A Charity in your Will Week, which runs from 07-13 September, sees 200 charities and the Remember A Charity consortium’s network of 1,200 solicitors and Will-writers come together on the weeklong campaign to grow and normalise legacy giving.

This year’s national awareness drive includes a short animated film, social media resources and promotional imagery starring The Wombles, together with legacy-focused supplements in the national press and a media drive across national, broadcast and legal press.

As well as The Wombles, former Strictly Come Dancing head judge and professional ballroom dancer, Len Goodman is once again supporting the campaign, along with 2010 Glitterball trophy winner and actress Kara Tointon.

Remember A Charity has also relaunched its website with a focus on legators’ and charities’ stories, and guidance and practical information about writing a gift into a Will.

Figures from Smee & Ford show that over 100 people across the UK currently write a gift to charity in their Will each day, raising £3 billion for charities annually, and while 17% of Wills that go through probate include a donation 40% of the over 40s now say they would be happy to leave a gift in their Will.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said: