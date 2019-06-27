Donr to integrate text giving with Donorfy’s CRM

Mobile giving platform Donr is to integrate its system with that of charity CRM specialist Donorfy. Once a donor gives via Donr’s text giving service their data will appear automatically within the charity’s Donorfy database.

The integration will be available in July, and will help charities save time by removing the need for manual addition of donors into a CRM system. While respecting donors’ contact preferences, charities will be able to include text giving donors in their stewardship and communications programme, thanking them more effectively.

Charities typically use Donr to solicit gifts via adverts and at events.

Chris Newell, CEO of Donr, said:

“We know that as charities, and donors, move more and more towards text giving that sometimes the text giving donor gets left behind in communications and the supporter journey. We wanted to make it easier for our charity clients to use Donorfy’s services together with ours, as we see it as an opportunity to help them keep people better engaged with the causes they choose to support.”

Robin Fisk, CEO at Donorfy, added:

“Donorfy is built for integration. By working together and integrating our technologies we are helping charities maximise their donations, increase supporter loyalty and minimise their costs.”

Charities that use both platforms will see data from donations received through Donr appear immediately and automatically in their Donorfy account. This will include, where given, the required Gift Aid information that will enable Donorfy to reclaim automatically the tax from HRMC.

Donr plans to replicate this functionality by integrating their platform with other CRM providers.

Read more