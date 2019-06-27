Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Donr to integrate text giving with Donorfy’s CRM

Posted by on 27 June 2019 in News
0 Comments
Donr to integrate text giving with Donorfy’s CRM

Mobile giving platform is to integrate its system with that of charity CRM specialist . Once a donor gives via ’s text giving service their data will appear automatically within the charity’s Donorfy database.
The will be available in July, and will help charities save time by removing the need for manual addition of donors into a CRM system. While respecting donors’ contact preferences, charities will be able to include text giving donors in their stewardship and communications programme, thanking them more effectively.

Charities typically use Donr to solicit gifts via adverts and at events.

Chris Newell, CEO of Donr, said:

“We know that as charities, and donors, move more and more towards text giving that sometimes the text giving donor gets left behind in communications and the supporter journey. We wanted to make it easier for our charity clients to use Donorfy’s services together with ours, as we see it as an opportunity to help them keep people better engaged with the causes they choose to support.”

Robin Fisk, CEO at Donorfy, added:

“Donorfy is built for integration. By working together and integrating our technologies we are helping charities maximise their donations, increase supporter loyalty and minimise their costs.”

Charities that use both platforms will see data from donations received through Donr appear immediately and automatically in their Donorfy account. This will include, where given, the required Gift Aid information that will enable Donorfy to reclaim automatically the tax from HRMC.

Donr plans to replicate this functionality by integrating their platform with other CRM providers.

 

Read more

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />