Big Issue Foundation accepts digital wallet donations for first time through Donr

The Big Issue Foundation has partnered with Donr to enable supporters to donate via digital wallet services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay for the first time.

Donr is powering The Big Issue Foundation’s online and text donation mechanics as the charity launches its new Spring Appeal, which focuses on the story of former Big Issue Vendor, Bill Webb, and asks supporters to donate via their card, digital wallet service or mobile phone on the online fundraising page hosted by Donr, or via text to Donr’s Text Giving shortcode number, 70085.

The Spring Appeal will explain how much work there is for the charity to do, with it supporting over 1,000 Big Issue vendors to try and become financially independent over the past 12 months, just as former vendor Bill Webb (pictured above) – the face of the charity’s Spring Appeal – has done.

Rhia Docherty, The Big Issue Foundation’s Individual Giving and Support Services Manager, said:

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Donr to launch our Spring Appeal. Donr’s Text Giving service is very effective, affordable and easy to use. This is also the first time we have been able to accept donation’s via digital wallet services like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Donr’s innovative platform will help us to future-proof donations in the digital age.”

The news follows the recent launch by The Big Issue Group of Pay It Forward, which turned The Big Issue into the world’s first resellable magazine.