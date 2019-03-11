Brexit debate site to raise funds for charities

The UK public is being invited to turn the current options of the Brexit debate into an opportunity both to have their voice heard and to donate to a charity. Credible Choice is offering people the chance at this key moment in the Brexit chaos to ‘state and donate’.

Credible Choice has been created as a volunteer effort by two small-business entrepreneurs. It is a not-for-profit and non-partisan entity with the simple aim of giving a voice to the public. Its founders say “it is not the preserve of government or any other elites”.

Anonymous vote

The site offers three options, summed up as MAY, MOGG and STAY. Visitors are invited to select which one best presents their views, choose a charity and a donation amount (from £1 to £5) and then text a unique code to register their vote.

Indeed, as in the parliamentary world, you can change you mind as many times as you like and repeat the process. Only one choice will be recorded per phone number.

The founders state that “participation is completely anonymous and Credible Choice do not record any personal data”.

The donation service is provided by payment processor RSM2000, which provides SMS donation services to many charities.

“Not funds at all will ever go to Credible Choice” state the founders.

Which charities can benefit?

Any registered charity can register with Credible Choice to be eligible to receive donations.

Whom do you trust?

As part of the vote you can also select which public figure you trust most to represent your views on Brexit. Options range from Gary Lineker and JK Rowling, through Eddie Izzard and Sir Richard Branson, to Douglas Carswell and Sir James Dyson.

Opinion poll for good

Individual participants can see their choices being tallied in real time.

The site is not designed as a ‘Peoples’ Vote’ referendum, say the two founders, “but a potentially very large, ongoing opinion poll, that not only indicates public opinion, but has the ability to raise huge amounts of money for charity”.

The objective is to provide an ongoing and public perspective of views.